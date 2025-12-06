December 06, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

'Ba***ds of Bollywood' made my family celebrities', says Rajat Bedi as he visits Amritsar after 10 years to express gratitude

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi arrived in Amritsar today on the 6th of December. Speaking to the media at the Amritsar airport, the actor described his visit as spiritual and emotional.

He also added that because of his latest show, Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marked his comeback to the industry, not only he but his entire family has attained a celebrity status.

“God has blessed us with immense love, for my son, my daughter, my wife, and myself. With just one show, we achieved the kind of recognition and celebrity status we never had before. God has truly been kind,” said Rajat.

The actor, further talking about his family, shared, “My grandfather, Rajinder Singh Bedi, was from Lahore. He was a legendary writer and Urdu poet. I am the third generation in the industry, and soon my son will also be entering it.” He added, “I have done many Punjabi films, and I have returned to Bollywood after 20 years, and how! With Ba***ds of Bollywood, it was my first time doing comedy, but now I want to move into action again. I have already been offered a few projects in that genre. I have worked with 90% of the top Bollywood actors, except Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Looking forward to doing great work.”

Rajat also said that he has come to express his gratitude to Guru Sahib, and soon he will be visiting to bow his head at the sacred Sri Harmandir Sahib. Rajat Bedi also stated that Sri Harmandir Sahib is not an ordinary religious place but a centre of spiritual peace and solace.

According to him, everyone who visits the holy shrine also feels a unique sense of calmness and inner strength. He said it is a matter of pride and joy for him that he has once again received the opportunity to pay his respects at the Guru’s abode.

Rajat also praised the delicious food of Amritsar. He said that the langar, kulchas, chole, and overall flavours of the city are simply unbeatable.

