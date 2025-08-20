August 20, 2025 4:34 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand Assembly clears Minority Educational Institutions Bill amid Oppn uproar

Uttarakhand Assembly clears Minority Educational Institutions Bill amid Oppn uproar

Dehradun, Aug 20 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday cleared the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, which seeks to regulate all the minority institutions in the state by setting up a new authority, amid chaos and uproar by the Opposition members.

The bill, introduced in the House a day ago, witnessed heated debate between the treasury and Opposition benches on Wednesday, with the latter creating a ruckus over alleged rigging in recently held Panchayat elections and also cornering the state government over poor law and order.

Before the Assembly proceedings started, many Congress leaders also staged a sit-in outside the Assembly.

With the passage of the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, the benefits of minority status will now not remain limited to the Muslims but will also extend to the Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi and Buddhist communities.

Currently, the minority status is granted to only those pertaining to Muslim educational institutions.

A newly formed Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority (USMEA) will now replace the existing Uttarakhand Madrassa Board, which will oversee giving recognition and setting standards for minority institutions.

The legislation, marking a new precedent in the state as well as the country, also saw the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress sparring, with the latter questioning the intent and motive of the Pushkar Dhami government.

The BJP countered the charges by claiming that this would give fair treatment to all the minorities and stated that the Opposition was resisting the repeal of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Act, brought by the Harish Rawat government in 2016, because of its Muslim vote bank.

Notably, Uttarakhand is the first state to introduce a law to implement Universal Civil Code (UCC) for regulating personal laws, including marriages, divorce and adoption.

Like the UCC, the Minority Educational Institutions legislation proposes to bring all minority community-run institutions under the ambit of one common regulatory authority. Until now, only institutions run by the Muslim community were recognised as minority educational institutions.

By July 1, 2026, all madrasas running in the state will have to seek affiliation from the Uttarakhand Education Board and then apply for minority status with the Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USAME). It's only after they meet the criteria and stipulated conditions, the institution will be granted minority educational status; else, all the unrecognised madrasas will head towards closure.

--IANS

mr/dpb

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties and global geopolitics with Russian scholars, think tanks

EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties and global geopolitics with Russian scholars, think tanks

India and Japan deepening engagement at every level: Envoy hails bilateral ties

India and Japan deepening engagement at every level: Envoy hails bilateral ties

Each project has taught me something: Tanisha Mukherjee on her movie choices

Each project has taught me something: Tanisha Mukherjee on her movie choices

Shilpa Shetty welcomes husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of 'Mehar' release

Shilpa Shetty welcomes husband Raj Kundra to the movies ahead of 'Mehar' release

Indian stock market continues gaining momentum, Sensex jumps 231 points

Indian stock market rally continues for 3rd consecutive day, Sensex jumps 213 points

Continuing and expanding: Russian Deputy Envoy on crude oil cooperation with India

Continuing and expanding: Russian Deputy Envoy on crude oil cooperation with India

Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is in full swing: Vaishnaw

Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is in full swing: Vaishnaw

Ashneer Grover takes over the reins of casting for OTT show ‘Rise & Fall’

Ashneer Grover takes over the reins of casting for OTT show ‘Rise & Fall’

Caring for Global South partners: India sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru

Caring for Global South partners: India sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru

India's renewable sector resilient amid healthy capital structure, adequate liquidity: Report

India's renewable sector resilient amid healthy capital structure, adequate liquidity: Report