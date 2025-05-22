Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates 19 redeveloped railway stations under ABSS

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) In a significant boost to India’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across 18 states under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Of these, 19 stations are located in Uttar Pradesh alone, reflecting the state’s central role in the nationwide modernisation effort.

These are 19 stations inaugurated under the scheme: Bijnor, Saharanpur Junction, Idgah Agra Junction, Goverdhan, Fatehabad, Karchana, Govindpuri, Pokhrayan, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Hathras City, Ujhani, Siddharth Nagar, Swaminarayan Chappia, Mailani Junction, Gola Gokarannath, Ramghat Halt, Suraimanpur, and Balrampur

Among the stations unveiled was Hathras City Railway Station, which has been redeveloped under the scheme and was inaugurated by PM Modi via video conferencing. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary attended the ceremony in person at Hathras, where he honoured the families of martyrs.

Hathras MP Anoop Pradhan, District Panchayat President, all three local MLAs, and Divisional Railway Manager Veena Sinha were also present.

The Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, launched with the vision to transform over 1,300 railway stations across India, is a long-term blueprint for modernising station infrastructure. The scheme includes passenger-centric upgrades such as advanced facades, rooftop plazas, food courts, play areas for children, and improved accessibility for Divyangjan (differently-abled).

Agra also saw major developments under the scheme. While Agra Cantt remains the city's central station, Idgah Railway Station is being positioned as the second-largest, thanks to a comprehensive redevelopment under this scheme. Union Minister SP Singh Baghel was present at Idgah for the inauguration.

In total, 15 stations in the Agra Railway Division are being upgraded with an investment exceeding Rs 200 crore. Five of these stations, including Idgah, Goverdhan, and Fatehabad, are nearly complete, with Rs 44 crore already spent. Notably, Goverdhan Station alone has received over Rs 16 crore in development funding.

The enhancements include modernised platforms, wider circulation areas, better lighting, new elevators and footbridges, seating arrangements, and sustainable landscaping — all reflecting local architectural influences.

In Bijnor, another redeveloped station under the scheme, the event was witnessed by local public representatives and Northern Railway officials, including Moradabad DRM. Located on the Najibabad-Gajraula line, Bijnor station now features a new 975 square metre station building, improved platforms, waiting rooms, water booths, elevators, and Divyangjan-friendly amenities. A new 3-metre-wide foot overbridge and expanded circulation area (from 750 square metres to over 3,100 square metres) are also part of the upgrade.

Karchana Railway Station in Prayagraj was also among the 103 inaugurated stations. Developed at a cost of Rs 9.8 crore, it now offers modern amenities for passengers.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the transformative impact of the scheme, stating, “Today, the PM inaugurated 103 railway stations, 19 of which are in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 157 stations in the state will be redeveloped under this scheme. It will greatly improve the lives of travellers.”

Locals have expressed strong support for the initiative.

Amresh Pandey, a resident of Hathras, told IANS, “It’s a great scheme by PM Modi. We used to face a lot of problems earlier. But thanks to this, infrastructure, trains with high speeds, and stations have improved dramatically. No other PM has taken such steps. Today, India is on its way to becoming a prosperous nation.”

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme isn’t just about aesthetics — it represents a strategic shift in how Indian Railways approaches infrastructure and passenger service. Redeveloped stations will integrate inter-modal transport, ensure seamless movement for all age groups and abilities, and reflect the local culture through their design. Environment-friendly features and smart signboards are being implemented to provide a world-class travel experience.

--IANS

jk/dan