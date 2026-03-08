March 08, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

West Asia conflict: UAE advises citizens against filming incident sites, prohibited areas

Abu Dhabi, March 8 (IANS) The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have issued a warning that strict action will be taken against anyone who films incident sites, prohibited areas, or airport interiors without authorisation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.

To ensure the safety of the self and avoid legal consequences, the Embassy advised all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

"When you hear a warning alert, proceed immediately to a safe place and remain there until the warning alert has been lifted for your area. Do not attempt to go outside to take photograph/record videos," it said.

It advised the Indian nationals to strictly avoid sharing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, via digital/social media platforms.

"In the event of shrapnel falling or discovering suspicious objects in your vicinity, report it immediately to the competent authorities to enable them to handle the situation safely and swiftly. Please stay away from the location and do not approach or touch any parts," the Embassy said.

"Do not take photograph/record videos inside the airport during arrival/departure. In view of the current regional situation, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, urges all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the United Arab Emirates to strictly adhere to the local laws and safety guidelines issued by the UAE authorities," it added.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that its air defence systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

In a post on the social media platform X, the ministry explained that the sounds heard in some areas were due to air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.

Authorities urged the public to stay in safe locations and follow updates from official channels as the situation unfolds.

--IANS

sd/

