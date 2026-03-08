T20 WC Final: 'Henry can cause problems, Samson have to play carefully against him,' says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes New Zealand pacer Matt Henry could pose a serious challenge for India’s batters in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chopra described Henry as a dangerous bowler who has the ability to trouble batters regardless of the pitch conditions.

“Matt Henry is a very dangerous bowler and he is going to cause problems for India in the final. Sometimes he can be expensive, but he is one of those bowlers who takes the pitch out of the equation,” Chopra said.

The former opener explained that Henry’s pace, variations and ability to execute yorkers make him difficult to line up.

“He is quick through the air and has the speed and the ability to bowl yorkers. He is also not predictable. He has a lethal bouncer in his arsenal, so you cannot line him up easily. He does not use the leg cutter as quickly as Jofra Archer; he sticks to his plans. That will be a challenge for the Indian batters," he said.

Turning his attention to India batter Sanju Samson, Chopra said the wicketkeeper-batter will have to be cautious while facing the New Zealand pacer, as Henry had previously dismissed him in the Guwahati T20I.

“Sanju Samson will have to play carefully against him. Sanju has a habit of standing deep in the crease with both feet. That led to his dismissal against Henry in the Guwahati T20I. Henry bowled a quick delivery and Sanju could not read it and got out for a golden duck. Matt Henry can produce results with the new ball. Samson will have to watch out for him," Chopra noted.

Henry was instrumental in New Zealand’s run to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, highlighted by a crucial 2/34 in the semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata shortly after returning from paternity leave. He provided key breakthroughs throughout the tournament, including 1-19 against England and 2-3 against Sri Lanka in the Super 8s stage.

Chopra further said that if Samson makes the most of his opportunities and continues his recent form, it will become difficult for the team management to leave him out of the playing XI.

"Getting an opportunity is important. Without that you can't score runs. People who said his 24-run knock against Zimbabwe was enough are now saying, ‘This is what we want from Sanju,’ after his terrific batting displays against West Indies and England. If this is what he can do, then that 24-run knock was never the job done knock. He is this good. When Sanju gets going, he gets on a roll," he said.

"A century against Bangladesh, two against South Africa, three centuries. But when he's on a bad run, a lot of games pass and he doesn’t score runs, due to which a pattern of doubting his ability develops. We talk about 'justice for Sanju', but you also need luck. Sometimes you make your own luck. He has shown what he can do. Make the most of your chances. If you do, nobody can drop you," he added.

He further praised Samson’s recent batting performances, saying the batter has shown what he is capable of when he finds rhythm at the crease.

"Against the West Indies, he stayed unbeaten till the end with 97. Then against England, after the dropped catch, he destroyed the opposition. That was brilliant. This is the kind of batting he is famous for," he concluded.

Samson scored 232 runs in four innings with an average of 77.33 and a strike rate over 200. He recently smashed 97 not out (50) against the West Indies and 89 (42) against England in the semifinals.

--IANS

sds/bc