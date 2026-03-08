March 08, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Indian-American scientist overseeing vaccine, new therapy approvals resigns

Indian-American scientist overseeing vaccine, new therapy approvals resigns

New York, March 8 (IANS) Indian-American scientist Vinay Prasad, who oversees the approval process for vaccines and new therapies, is stepping down amid controversies over his decisions to tighten certain regulations. His departure for the second time from the post of director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research within a year was announced on Friday by the agency’s head, Marty Makary.

Prasad had quit his job in July, less than two months after taking the directorship, due to criticism from the extreme right regarding his past remarks in support of Democrats. But he was brought back in August by Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, with whom he shared some – though not entire – scepticism of the medical establishment and the pharmaceutical industry.

Makary said on X that Prasad, who “got a tremendous amount accomplished” during his tenure, will return to the University of California, San Francisco, where he is a professor. "Under his leadership, his centre hit a record number of approvals” of medications, he added.

Although he loosened some of the trial requirements for therapies, such as requiring only one major study instead of two, the types of trials he demanded created run-ins with pharmaceutical corporations.

A recent one was with Moderna when he blocked its application for releasing a flu vaccine, questioning its trials. The company and others in the pharmaceutical industry fought back, and Makary overruled Prasad.

Another controversy was over his refusal to allow an application from the Dutch company UniQure for a drug for Huntington’s Disease, an ailment that affects the brain.

While he was in academia, he criticised some of the regulations and procedures introduced by the administration of former President Joe Biden during the COVID pandemic.

That and his criticism of the FDA and the pharmaceutical industry caught the attention of Kennedy.

--IANS

al/rs

LATEST NEWS

Pink-ball Test: Fitting farewell for Healy as Australia crush India by 10 wickets, seal multi-format series 12-4

Pink-ball Test: Fitting farewell for Healy as Australia crush India by 10 wickets, seal multi-format series 12-4

Opera and ballet community slams Timothee Chalamet after his remarks on craft

Opera and ballet community slams Timothee Chalamet after his remarks on craft

Babil Khan wishes his 'first best friend' mom Sutapa Sikdar on Women's Day

Babil Khan wishes his 'first best friend' mom Sutapa Sikdar on Women's Day

Women are winning in new India, over 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts held by them: Nirmala Sitharaman

Women are winning in new India, over 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts held by them: Nirmala Sitharaman

T20 WC: Five key battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ final

T20 WC: Five key battles to watch out for in IND vs NZ final

Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber appears conscious, talking to friends in new video from hospital

Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber smiles, appears conscious and talking to friends in new video from hospital

Salim Merchant on A R Rahman's communal bias remark: He is doing the biggest movie on Hindu mythology

Salim Merchant on A R Rahman's communal bias remark: He is doing the biggest movie on Hindu mythology

'Let's bring this home': Indian women team rooting for Men in Blue to lift T20 WC in front of home crowd in Ahmedabad

'Let's bring this home': Indian women team rooting for Men in Blue to lift T20 WC in front of home crowd in Ahmedabad

Fire erupts in Afghanistan's Torkham after Pakistani forces strike

Fire erupts in Afghanistan's Torkham after Pakistani forces strike

Six arrested after explosive devices thrown outside Mamdani's house during protest

Six arrested after explosive devices thrown at NYC Mayor Mamdani's house during anti-Muslim protest