February 12, 2026 9:52 PM हिंदी

US: Two Pakistani nationals indicted in $10 million healthcare fraud

US: Two Pakistani nationals indicted in $10 million healthcare fraud (File image)

Washington, Feb 12 (IANS) Two Pakistani nationals have been indicted in Chicago for their alleged roles in a $10 million healthcare fraud scheme that prosecutors say siphoned funds from medicare and private insurers and routed proceeds overseas.

Burhan Mirz and Kashif Iqbal, along with several co-schemers, used nominee-owned laboratories and durable medical equipment providers in 2023 and 2024 to submit fraudulent claims for items and services that were never provided, federal prosecutors alleged.

Mirza, 31, is described in the indictment as “a Pakistani native who resided in Pakistan” and who “obtained the identifying information of individuals, providers, and insurers without their knowledge and used the information to support the bogus claims submitted on behalf of the nominee-owned companies.”

Iqbal, 48, also identified as “a Pakistani native,” resided in Lavon, Texas, and was allegedly associated with multiple durable medical equipment providers that submitted fraudulent claims. Prosecutors say Iqbal “laundered fraud proceeds obtained by the co-schemers and coordinated the transfer of money obtained through the scheme to Pakistan.”

“These alleged criminals stole from a program designed to provide health care benefits to American seniors and the disabled, not line the pockets of foreign fraudsters. We will not tolerate these schemes that divert taxpayer dollars to criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

US Attorney Andrew S Boutros for the Northern District of Illinois said, “Every fraudulent submission in this case was a hand in the pocket of a senior citizen or disabled person who relies on Medicare to fund critically important care.” He added: “The defendants didn’t just steal from a government program; they stole from taxpayers who fund the promise of healthcare in this country.”

Mirza faces 12 counts of health care fraud and five counts of money laundering. Iqbal is charged with 12 counts of health care fraud, six counts of money laundering, and one count of making a false statement to US law enforcement. Arraignments have not yet been scheduled.

Three alleged co-schemers — Mir Akbar Khan, Fasiur Rahman Syed, and Navaid Rasheed — were previously indicted and have pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud charges. They are awaiting sentencing.

--IANS

lkj/as

LATEST NEWS

Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Australia vs Zimbabwe, USA vs Netherlands- Match Previews

Major boost to Badrinath, Kedarnath facilities as CM Dhami sanctions Rs 2.13 crore for helipad works

Major boost to Badrinath, Kedarnath facilities as CM Dhami sanctions Rs 2.13 crore for helipad works

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar discusses women safety in Himachal colleges

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar discusses women safety in Himachal colleges

Canadian PM Carney's India visit may mark new phase in bilateral ties: Report (File image)

Canadian PM Carney's India visit may mark new phase in bilateral ties: Report

India-France Rafale deal to uplift indigenous aerospace industry: Report (File image)

India-France Rafale deal to uplift indigenous aerospace industry: Report

Fifties by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya take India to 209/9 despite Erasmus’s career-best 4-20 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Kishan, Pandya fifties take India to 209/9 despite Erasmus’s career-best 4-20

Gulf nations have stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis due to begging mafia, admits Khawaja Asif

Gulf nations have stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis due to begging mafia, admits Khawaja Asif

Margot Robbie calls herself a 'terrible' cook

Margot Robbie calls herself a 'terrible' cook

PM Modi assures Kerala BJP councillors of campaigning in state polls

PM Modi assures Kerala BJP councillors of campaigning in state polls

US: Two Pakistani nationals indicted in $10 million healthcare fraud (File image)

US: Two Pakistani nationals indicted in $10 million healthcare fraud