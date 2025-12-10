US trade representative Rick Switzer meets FS Vikram Misri, discusses economic and trade ties

December 10, 2025 4:35 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) US Deputy Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer, who arrived in India to engage in high-level discussions with top officials, met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri here, before his meetings with the Commerce and Industry Ministry officials.

In his meeting with Misri, the discussions covered the broad India-US economic and technology partnership and ongoing trade negotiations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met U.S. Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer. Discussions covered the strong India–U.S. economic and technology partnership, ongoing trade negotiations, and opportunities to boost two-way trade and resilient supply chains," the MEA said in an X post.

The visit of the US delegation, led by newly-appointed Switzer and the chief negotiator for the India trade deal, Brendan Lynch, has renewed hopes for the conclusion of the India-US trade deal.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said India is hopeful of clinching the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States by the end of this year, as most issues have already been resolved. According to him, the country is "optimistic of finding a solution within this calendar year" and "there are areas which are non-negotiable for India".

India is negotiating two deals with the US -- one for a trade deal and the other to address additional reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US. The trade pact regarding tariff-related issues will cover both the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and the 25 per cent oil tariffs.

Agrawal said that the trade deal will be beneficial for Indian exports when higher US tariffs are removed.

India’s exports to the US have increased, Agrawal informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Thursday. He said that the two countries have been holding regular virtual rounds of talks on the BTA, and the first stage of India-US trade talks is progressing swiftly.

