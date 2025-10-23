October 23, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

US tariffs to dent Indian leather industry revenue, GST 2.0 to provide some respite: Report

US tariffs to dent Indian leather industry revenue, GST 2.0 to provide some respite: Report

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India’s leather and allied products industry is projected to experience a 10–12 per cent revenue decline in current fiscal following the United States' tariffs, a report said on Thursday, adding that free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK and GST cuts will provide some relief to leather exporters.

The revenue drop would be despite a moderate improvement in domestic demand following the rationalisation of GST besides other favourable macro-economic factors such as lower income taxes, benign inflation, and low interest rates, according to the report from ratings agency CRISIL Ratings.

The agency also indicated a potential 150–200 basis-point impact on operating margins and a deterioration in credit profiles.

The leather and allied products industry is estimated to have logged a revenue of Rs 56,000 crore in FY25 and exports accounted for 70 per cent of the revenue.

The agency forecasted that leverage levels of companies are expected to remain stable. The reduction in GST on intermediate leather goods to 5 per cent from 12 per cent should provide some respite by reducing both working capital requirement and reliance on external debt.

The absence of any significant debt-funded capital expenditure plans will also keep leverage in check, the statement said.

The agency said that the capacity to reroute exports to alternative markets and re-exports through Europe can impact the earnings of the companies.

“The recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, sustained demand from markets apart from the US, and efforts to penetrate other export destinations may help contain the fall in export revenue,” the statement said.

The reduction of GST on leather products from 18 per cent to 12 per cent is expected to enhance affordability and drive premiumisation in domestic market. Additionally, the income tax benefits announced in the Union Budget, combined with lower interest rates resulting from policy rate cuts by the RBI and stable inflation rates, are likely to boost consumption.

The marginal decline seen in raw and tanned leather prices will provide some relief to exporters, but not enough to offset the tariff impact, the agency noted.

--IANS

aar/

LATEST NEWS

Mahabharata brought to life through music and dance in South Korea's Miryang

Mahabharata brought to life through music and dance in South Korea's Miryang

Colgate-Palmolive India's Q2 profit falls 17 pc, revenue slips over 6 pc

Colgate-Palmolive India's Q2 profit falls 17 pc, revenue slips over 6 pc

Pakistan's duplicity on Palestine, Taliban breeds a new TTP-like headache in Bangladesh

Pakistan's duplicity on Palestine, Taliban breeds a new TTP-like headache in Bangladesh

Enhancing interoperability, IAF participates in Spanish air combat training exercise

Enhancing interoperability, IAF participates in Spanish air combat training exercise

'We will play only to win against Jaipur', says Patna Pirates head coach

'We will play only to win against Jaipur', says Patna Pirates head coach

King reveals the trick behind his growth curve

King reveals the trick behind his growth curve

US tariffs to dent Indian leather industry revenue, GST 2.0 to provide some respite: Report

US tariffs to dent Indian leather industry revenue, GST 2.0 to provide some respite: Report

Afghanistan: Kabul residents voice concern over increasing prices of firewood, coal (File image)

Afghanistan: Kabul residents voice concern over increasing prices of firewood, coal

India U20 women's head coach Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for Kazakhstan friendlies

Head coach Alexandersson names 23-member India U20 women's squad for Kazakhstan friendlies

ISRO to launch US’ BlueBird-6 satellite, weighing 6.5 tonnes by year-end: Dr. V. Narayanan 

ISRO to launch US’ BlueBird-6 satellite, weighing 6.5 tonnes by year-end: Dr. V. Narayanan