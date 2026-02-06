US slowing down and reversing China's advance in Latin America: Report

Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) China has lost its influence over two strategic ports in Panama this year, a report stated while highlighting what it said appears like a bad start to the year for the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America.

"What’s more, the Cuban dictatorship began to crumble, and Latin America is generally slamming the door on buying military equipment from Beijing," Arturo McFields, an exiled journalist and former Nicaraguan Ambassador to the Organisation of American States, wrote in leading US political website 'The Hill'.

Last month, the Panama's Supreme Court declared the concessions allowing Hong Kong’s CK Hutchinson Holdings to operate the Balboa and San Cristobal ports as unconstitutional. This is not only a court's verdict but a devastating defeat for China and a win for the Donald Trump administration in Latin America, McFields stated. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said, "The United States is encouraged by the recent Panamanian Supreme Court’s decision to rule port concessions to China unconstitutional."

Arturo McFields detailed that, since the first day in office, US President Donald Trump had insisted that recovering Panama Canal from Chinese influence is one of his objectives. In February last year, Panama announced its withdrawal from China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China has also faced setback in Cuba. For the past 20 years, Cuba has remained a key partner of China, particularly in the installation and renovation of espionage bases. However, this is coming to an end as the US has termed Cuba an "unusual and extraordinary threat", ending its oil subsidies from Venezuela and forcing it to negotiate. Trump believes he has strong chances to reach a deal for change, which would mark another defeat for China, according to piece in 'The Hill'.

McFields mentioned that, two months back, China faced a defeat in the military sphere in Argentina as the South American nation refused to buy JF-17 fighter jet and instead decided to purchase 24 F-16s from Denmark, with US authorisation. Uruguay and Paraguay have also started relying on US military equipment.

China also faced setback in Peru as the US has expressed intention in designating Peru as a major non-NATO ally, a transcendental stance on security and defence. The CIA returned to Venezuela in January with Director John Ratcliffe visiting Carascas and Deputy Director Michael Ellis attending a meeting with the Brazilian Federal Police in Venezuela.

China, wrote McFields in 'The Hill', is losing leverage in promoting its debt trap and will no longer be able to follow its Africa playbook in Latin America. Bolivia has once again prioritised its ties with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank. Furthermore, Argentina signed a USD 20 billion agreement with the IMF and Ecuador continues to have an extended USD 5 billion programme.

"Let’s be clear, China has not lost all its power and influence in Latin America, but the new US National Security Strategy, and in particular the Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine ('Donroe'), is slowing down and reversing Beijing’s advance in the region," wrote McFields.

--IANS

akl/as