US shifts NATO burden, sharpens China focus

Washington, March 20 (IANS) The United States is pressing Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defence even as it maintains a strong military presence on the continent, a shift with direct implications for India as Washington sharpens its focus on China and the Indo-Pacific.

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing, US lawmakers and defence officials made clear that NATO remains central to American strategy, even as Washington pushes allies to increase defence spending and assume a larger share of the burden.

Chairman Mike Rogers warned against any premature reduction of US forces in Europe, saying such a move could weaken deterrence against Russia. “A premature drawdown would create a dangerous deterrence gap and invite further Russian aggression,” he said in his opening remarks.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, officials acknowledged that Russia retains significant military capability despite heavy losses. For India, which maintains ties with both Moscow and Western capitals, the prospect of a prolonged conflict carries economic and strategic consequences, particularly for energy markets.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command, said American forces in Europe remain critical not only for NATO but also for operations beyond the region. “If we didn’t have forces in Europe, we wouldn’t have the bases that we’re able to project power in the Middle East with,” he told lawmakers.

He added that European countries are increasing defence spending, but warned that building real capability will take time. “By 2035, I think they can assume most of the responsibilities,” he said, pointing to delays in production and industrial capacity.

The Pentagon is now urging a rebalancing of NATO's responsibilities. Assistant Secretary of Defence Daniel Zimmerman said the US remains committed to the alliance but expects Europe to lead on conventional defence. He described the approach as “peace through strength,” combined with greater burden-sharing.

During the hearing, officials indicated that a stronger European defence posture would allow the US to redirect resources toward the Indo-Pacific, a region central to India’s own security concerns.

At the same time, lawmakers across party lines stressed that the US military footprint in Europe underpins global operations, including in the Middle East and Africa. Grynkewich said Europe serves as a “platform for projecting US combat power”, supported by a network of bases and allied access.

The hearing also highlighted growing coordination among US adversaries, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Grynkewich warned that such cooperation is increasing risks across multiple regions and requires a unified response.

--IANS

lkj/rs