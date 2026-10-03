US senators warn of China silicon carbide push

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators has urged the Trump administration to act quickly to protect domestic production of silicon carbide, warning that China is rapidly expanding its control over a semiconductor material considered essential for advanced weapons, artificial intelligence infrastructure and the electric grid.

Senators Tom Cotton, John Boozman, Chuck Schumer, Thom Tillis, Ted Budd and Mark Kelly called on Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to use federal authorities to strengthen American and allied production.

The senators said Chinese producers had increased their share of the global silicon carbide wafer market from less than 5 per cent to nearly 50 per cent over the past five years.

“We write to draw your attention to a critical matter at the intersection of national security, economic competitiveness and trade policy: the accelerating Chinese government effort to dominate the global silicon carbide semiconductor industry and supply chain, and the urgent need for a whole-of-government response to preserve and strengthen trusted domestic and allied manufacturing of silicon carbide,” they wrote.

The letter, dated October 1 and released Friday, highlights growing concern in Congress about US dependence on China for materials and technologies considered critical to national security.

Silicon carbide is a foundational material for a class of next-generation semiconductors. According to the senators, it is used in advanced defence systems, AI data centres, electric grid infrastructure, 5G telecommunications and the automotive industry.

Its ability to withstand high voltages and temperatures while providing rapid switching makes the material particularly important for sophisticated military technology.

The senators said silicon carbide was “irreplaceable in high-performance air, land and sea propulsion systems, directed energy weapons, and air and missile defense systems.”

They linked China's expansion in the sector to Beijing's Made in China 2025 industrial initiative, saying the country had identified silicon carbide's military and economic significance and made dominance of the sector a national priority.

“Clearly, China intends to undermine another strategically important industry built on American technology and ingenuity,” the senators wrote.

They warned that continued erosion of domestic manufacturing could eventually leave the United States dependent on Chinese supply chains for components needed for advanced weapons and critical technological infrastructure.

“If this campaign succeeds, the United States will find itself dependent on adversary supply chains for materials essential to our most advanced defense systems and critical technological infrastructure,” the letter said.

The senators said the American supply chain was already facing significant pressure and warned that the country risked losing manufacturers capable of competing globally.

“The time to act is now, before we reach the crisis stage where remedies are impossible or far more expensive and time-consuming,” they wrote.

The lawmakers asked Hegseth and Lutnick to consider a range of federal tools rather than proposing a single remedy.

“We encourage you to leverage Defense Production Act authorities, critical minerals designations, Buy America requirements, and any other authorities at your disposal to ensure the US can protect its silicon carbide supply chain,” they wrote.

The appeal brings together Republicans and Democrats from several states. Cotton and Boozman represent Arkansas, while Schumer represents New York. Tillis and Budd represent North Carolina, and Kelly represents Arizona.

--IANS

lkj/rs