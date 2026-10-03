Trump warns Seoul over Alaska pipeline

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump warned South Korea that it could face a higher price if it does not sign on to the Alaska pipeline project soon, after being told that Seoul was still studying the proposal.

Trump initially said he was comfortable if South Korea decided not to participate. But he sharpened his response after a reporter told him that Seoul had said it had not yet signed off on the project.

“Tell 'em if they don’t sign shortly, I’m going to double it up. Okay?” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving aboard Marine One.

The exchange began when Trump was asked about South Korea’s position on the Alaska pipeline.

“South Korea said they have not signed off on this Alaska pipeline yet. They’re still studying it. Did you jump the gun?” a reporter asked.

Trump rejected the suggestion.

“Well, I didn’t jump the gun. I mean, they were there and, uh, they were represented, and let’s see. If they don’t wanna do it, that’s okay with me,” he said.

“I’ll just charge 'em more.”

Trump then stopped and sought clarification about Seoul’s position.

“Wait, no. Wait, they said they didn’t sign off?” he asked.

The reporter responded that South Korea had said it was still studying the proposal.

Trump then issued his warning that the price could be doubled if Seoul did not sign soon.

He did not explain what specifically would be doubled or give a deadline for South Korea to make a decision.

The Alaska LNG project is designed to transport natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope through a pipeline across the state to an LNG facility in southern Alaska, from where liquefied natural gas could be exported to overseas markets. Asian economies have been viewed as potential customers for the project because of their demand for imported energy.

--IANS

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