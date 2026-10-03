Kriti Sanon makes a revelation about Sanon family, says they like ‘to keep it sweet & spicy’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of their functioning side and sibling bond on social media.

In a video shared by Nupur, the sisters can be seen having fun together.

The video begins with Kriti lip-syncing to “Main Heroine Hoon” from Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2012 film Heroine, starring Kareena Kapoor.

The mood then shifts as Nupur joins and grooves to “Sharara Sharara” from the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, starring Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Nupur and Kriti, in a joint post, captioned the video, “Badi Behen vs Chhoti Behen @kritisanon”, followed by, “PS : Sanon fam likes to keep it sweet & spicy!”

The video shows the two sisters hugging, posing and pulling playful expressions as they flaunt their contrasting personalities.

The reel comes months after Nupur's wedding to singer Stebin Ben, when Kriti was by her sister's side throughout the celebrations. Nupur and Stebin got married in Udaipur in January 2026 in ceremonies that included both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Kriti was seen participating wholeheartedly in the festivities and even carried the traditional ‘phoolon ki chaddar’ for her sister during the Hindu wedding.

Kriti had penned an emotional note for Nupur after the wedding, recalling how she had held her younger sister in her arms when she was just five years old.

“My little one is married!” she wrote, adding that her heart was full seeing Nupur happy and in love. She also welcomed Stebin into the Sanon family, saying that their bond had grown stronger over the years and that she had gained “a brother and a friend for life.”

–IANS

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