US Senators urge seizure of Russian 'shadow fleet'

Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) Two senior US senators have introduced a bipartisan resolution urging the Trump administration to seize vessels involved in transporting sanctioned Russian oil, arguing that the so-called “shadow fleet” is financing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and undermining US national security.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the measure targets ships that evade sanctions and enable Russia to sustain its military campaign through oil revenues.

As the world’s third-largest oil producer, Russia has continued exporting discounted crude despite Western sanctions, generating what lawmakers described as massive revenue streams for President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. According to the senators, the shadow fleet has accounted for between 60 and 80 per cent of Russia’s illegal oil exports in recent months.

“Without a shadow fleet of oil tankers willing to illegally transport cheap sanctioned Russian oil, Putin’s war machine would grind to a halt. Seize the ships. Help stop the war,” Graham said.

Blumenthal called the resolution “an urgent call for action,” saying the administration “must take steps to seize tankers in Russia’s shadow fleet to stop the sales and shipments of oil that fuel Putin’s war machine.”

“Putin’s slaughter in Ukraine could be stymied by stopping outlaw vessels from carrying cheap Russian oil to China, India, and others who prop up Putin’s economy,” he said. “The Administration must act without delay and lead coordinated action to seize these illicit tankers and end Putin’s murderous assault.”

The resolution condemns the use of shadow fleet vessels to transport sanctioned oil from the Russian Federation and views such activity as conduct that undermines US national security interests and sanctions regimes. It urges the Trump administration to seize vessels engaged in transporting sanctioned Russian oil and recognizes such seizures as “a lawful and appropriate measure” to counter Russia’s evasion of sanctions and illicit war financing.

The measure also calls on US allies and partners to take similar action against shadow fleet vessels.

The resolution text notes that the Russian shadow fleet comprises at least 561 ships and cites recent US actions seizing vessels involved in sanctioned oil transport from other countries, including Iran.

