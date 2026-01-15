US Republican senators propose tougher penalties for illegal immigrants convicted of DUI

Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) Two Republican Senators from Texas have introduced legislation that would strengthen immigration penalties for people in the country illegally who are convicted of driving drunk and causing death or serious injury.

The proposal, called the Stop Illegal Aliens Drunk Driving Act, would classify such offences as aggravated felonies under US immigration law. Supporters say the change would ensure offenders can be arrested, detained and deported, and permanently barred from obtaining immigration benefits such as asylum or a Green Card.

“This legislation closes a legal loophole that has prevented law enforcement from protecting Americans,” Senator Ted Cruz said in a statement. “It will directly contribute to making our communities safer.”

Senator John Cornyn said the bill is intended to send a strong deterrent message.

“Zero mercy should be shown to illegal aliens who not only defy our laws by unlawfully entering the country but also take it a step further to drive drunk, threatening American lives,” Cornyn said. “If you enter the country illegally and harm innocent citizens, we will find you, we will punish you, and we will make sure you never step foot on American soil again.”

The legislation has bipartisan support, including Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who said accountability is necessary for a functioning immigration system.

“We can’t have a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system without clear rules that prevent dangerous criminals from remaining in our country,” Gallego said. “Drunk driving that results in severe injury or death is a serious and dangerous crime.”

Other co-sponsors include Republican Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Budd said driving under the influence carries “serious life or death consequences,” while Tillis said illegal immigrants who commit such crimes should face deportation. Lummis said too many Americans have been killed by drunk drivers who should not have been in the country.

Kennedy called drunk driving by people in the country illegally “beyond inexcusable,” and Schmitt said both immigration and transportation laws must be enforced.

Lankford said federal law should make clear that no illegal immigrant should receive multiple DUI convictions without removal. Mullin said offenders should be placed at the “front of the deportation line.”

The bill is endorsed by the Border Trade Alliance, the Federation for American Immigration Reform and NumbersUSA.

Under current law, people in the country illegally can be removed following DUI or DWI convictions. Supporters of the bill argue that enforcement gaps have allowed some offenders to reenter the United States and commit additional crimes.

The proposed legislation would explicitly define DUI or DWI offences resulting in death or serious injury as aggravated felonies under the Immigration and Nationality Act, triggering mandatory deportation and permanent inadmissibility.

--IANS

lkj/sd/