US Republican-led House panel backs contempt citations for Bill and Hillary Clinton

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) A Republican-led House committee recommended holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, thus escalating a standoff over their refusal to appear for depositions in a congressional probe linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

During their meeting on Wednesday (local time), the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee approved separate contempt reports against Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, citing their failure to comply with subpoenas seeking testimony.

The panel voted 34–8, with two members voting present, on the report concerning Bill Clinton, and 28–15, with one voting present, on the report involving Hillary Clinton.

The reports recommend that the House adopt resolutions directing Speaker Mike Johnson to take “all appropriate action to enforce the subpoena,” including referral to the US Attorney for the District of Columbia for possible prosecution.

Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said the panel had offered flexibility on scheduling but was met with delays and refusals. “Subpoenas are not mere suggestions. They carry the force of law and require compliance,” Comer said, adding that both Clintons were “legally required to appear” and did not.

The committee said the Clintons declined proposed deposition dates in mid-December, citing a funeral, and did not offer alternative dates in January.

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton went on social media to say the former president and former secretary of state have been out of office for more than a decade and had no substantive contact with Epstein for over 20 years.

The spokesperson said sworn statements were provided and efforts were made to reach a resolution, but Republicans rejected them.

If the full House approves the contempt measures, the Justice Department would decide whether to pursue criminal charges. The Trump administration has shown a willingness to open investigations involving prominent Democrats.

Democrats on the panel criticised the move as political. Ranking member Robert Garcia of California said Democrats want Bill Clinton to answer questions but urged continued negotiations for a recorded interview, noting that other witnesses had been granted accommodations.

Garcia also sought to shift focus to the Justice Department’s delayed release of Epstein-related records mandated by a law passed last year, accusing the administration of failing to comply with that statute.

