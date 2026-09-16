US Republican lawmaker moves to impeach Hegseth over Iran war

Washington, Sep 16 (IANS) Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war against Iran and his conduct in office.

Speaking from the House floor on Tuesday, the Kentucky lawmaker accused Hegseth of "high crimes and misdemeanors," alleging that he had violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973, defied congressional directives to end US military involvement in the Iran conflict, ignored laws intended to minimize civilian casualties, and authorized or oversaw extrajudicial strikes against suspected drug traffickers.

Massie also accused Hegseth of abusing the powers of his office, alleging that he had retaliated against critics of the Trump administration for exercising their right to free speech, Xinhua news agency reported.

The war against Iran, now in its seventh month, has become increasingly unpopular with the US public, ratcheting up pressure on Republican lawmakers. However, it remains unclear how many other Republicans would join Massie and Democrats in supporting the impeachment proposal.

The move came the same day The Hill reported that the Pentagon informed Congress last month that the cost of the Iran war had climbed above $42 billion, up $4.5 billion from the Defense Department's previous public estimate.

The House is expected to act on Massie's proposal by Thursday, leaving lawmakers little time to consider it. The chamber is scheduled to adjourn later this week for its traditional fall recess ahead of the November midterm elections.

Massie's move marked the second impeachment effort against Hegseth, following a six-article resolution introduced by House Democrats in April.

Meanwhile, the White House backed Defense Secretary Hegseth on Tuesday after Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against the Pentagon chief, with Attorney General Todd Blanche telling reporters that Hegseth was "doing a phenomenal job."

--IANS

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