August 28, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

US Open: Monfils playing mixed doubles with wife Svitolina for their daughter

Gaël Monfils playing mixed doubles at the US Open 2026 with wife Elina Svitolina for their daughter. Photo credit: Jio Star Sports

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) The 2026 edition of the most electric Grand Slam, the US Open, has been a starry affair even before the start of the main draw, but Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, the only married couple in the mixed-doubles draw, have drawn the spotlight towards them, making it into a memorable family affair.

What began as a wild-card entry into the draw, with the couple teaming up in mixed doubles for the first time, turned into a memorable run at the US Open 2026 before ending in the semi-finals, made all the more special by the fact that it came in Monfils’ final year of professional tennis.

Svitolina credited the couple’s understanding and support for helping them come through the contest against the World No.1 doubles players, Henry Patten and Kateřina Siniaková, in their quarter-final victory.

“We had lots of nice moments, and I think we understand each other and what we're going through during this moment after the win. So, yeah, it's amazing to have my husband next to me and supporting me. I think this is what got us through,” she said.

With Monfils in the final year of his professional career, Svitolina knows their run is about more than results. “It would be the most special year for Gael, as the last one, and of course, playing together. It's amazing, and yeah, just looking forward to more memories,” she said.

For Monfils, however, the significance runs even deeper. The 39-year-old sees their unexpected US Open adventure as a memory their daughter will cherish long after his playing days are over. “It's a great honour, to be honest, in the last year, playing together for the first and last time. It's something that, you know, will stay with us forever, for our daughter, who'll see that mommy and daddy played together. So, for me, I think it's just amazing.”

The main draw of the US Open 2026 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Sports from Sunday (August 30) onwards.

--IANS

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