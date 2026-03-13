Mamta Kulkarni shares a glimpse of her ‘only family’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, on Friday morning, took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her ‘only family’.

In the video shared on her social media account, Mamta can be seen sitting inside her home while recording herself on camera.

During the video, the actress is seen switching the camera towards her window pane, where a flock of birds, including crows and pigeons, can be seen gathered together.

The birds appeared to be enjoying their morning meal, which Mamta had served.

While filming the moment, Mamta is heard saying that these birds are her ‘only family’, adding that she enjoys spending time with them.

She also mentioned that they would now be having breakfast together in the morning, expressing affection for the winged babies who regularly visit her window.

Talking about Mamta Kulkarni, the actress was touted as one of the most talked-about and bold actresses of the 1990s.

She was widely regarded as one of the boldest and most glamorous stars of that era in Bollywood.

Mamta appeared in several popular films back in the 90s era of Bollywood, including Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Baazi.

Known for her screen presence and bold persona, Mamta became a prominent face in Hindi cinema during the mid-1990s. But soon after, she gradually stepped away from the film industry in the early 2000s.

Over the years, Mamta Kulkarni’s life has often made headlines due to several controversies and her sudden disappearance from the public eye after leaving Bollywood.

Mamta later reportedly married Vicky Goswami, and spent many years away from India and mainly Bollywood.

The actress has now reportedly returned to India and also to the entertainment industry.

She will be seen on the cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs as a guest.

