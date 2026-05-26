Karisma Kapoor recalls Shahid Kapoor dancing behind her as a background dancer, lauds his journey

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5’ will see Bollywood star and also the show's judge Karisma Kapoor laud actor Shahid Kapoor for his journey from a background dancer to a Bollywood star.

Post the performance of contestant Prince, Karisma was surprised to know that he was earlier a background dancer.

Deeply impressed, Karisma acknowledged his arduous journey, and identified Shahid Kapoor's journey drawing parallels with both their journeys.

The actress recalled Shahid's days as a background dancer and said,“Ek actor ne mere hi ek song mein mere piche as a background dancer, dance kiya tha aur voh theh *Shahid Kapoor; aur aaj aap dekhiye Shahid Kapoor kaha tak pahuch gaye hain and I see those same qualities in you.”

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, Shahid Kapoor, was part of the choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe during the 90s and often performed as a background dancer in Bollywood songs.

He has danced behind Karisma Kapoor in the iconic song ‘Le Gayi’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

He was also seen grooving behind Aishwarya Rai in the energetic track ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye’ from ‘Taal’.

Shahid Kapoor, after a few years as a background dancer, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with ‘Ishq Vishk’ opposite Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Over the years, he established himself with films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’ ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

Interestingly, Shahid was also in a long-term relationship with Karisma Kapoor's younger sister and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor during the early 2000s. The duo dated for many years before parting ways in 2007.

Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

–IANS

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