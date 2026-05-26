Andrew Scott lauds co-star Brendan Fraser as ‘ the sweetest person’

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Actor Andrew Scott has called his fellow actor, Brendan Fraser, the "sweetest person". The 49-year-old actor stars alongside Brendan, 57, in the new World War 2 movie ‘Pressure’.

Andrew has admitted to being a huge fan of his co-star, observing that "everybody just loves him", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Andrew, who also stars alongside Kerry Condon, Chris Messina, and Damian Lewis in the new movie, told ‘People’ magazine, "Oh, he's the sweetest person. I think when people see Brendan Fraser, I think we just like him. Everybody just loves him. And we see him and we think, 'Oh, I trust him’”.

In the movie, Andrew plays Stagg, a British Met Office meteorologist attached to the Royal Air Force, while Brendan portrays Dwight D. Eisenhower, the former US President who served as a General of the Army in World War 2.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Andrew noted that although their on-screen characters are "very different", they are both "men of extreme integrity".

Andrew also admitted to being wowed by the film's script, and he jumped at the chance to star alongside Brendan in ‘Pressure’.

The actor said, "You know, I don't think you can make a great movie if you've got a mediocre script. I just don't think it's likely for me in some ways. So I've been doing lots of very different stuff, and that's kind of the name of the game for me”.

Meanwhile, Brendan previously acknowledged that he's open to making another movie in The Mummy franchise. The Hollywood star plays adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O'Connell in the money-spinning film franchise, but he refused to reveal whether anything was in the works at the time.

--IANS

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