Demi Lovato on first anniversary with Jordan Lutes: 365 days ago, I stood across from you reciting my vows

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) As they celebrate one year of marital bliss, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato penned a mushy note for her husband Jordan Lutes and said that 365 days ago, she stood across from him reciting her vows, and added that this has been the best year of her life.

Lovato shared a string og images with her musician husband from the day of their wedding and other precious romantic moments they spent together.

“1 year married to the one I love the most, my best friend and my favorite human @jutesmusic 365 days ago I stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn’t possible to love u anymore than I already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow I love u even more than that,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.

She added: “This has been the best year of my life.”

Lovato cherishes the simple, joyful moments shared with her husband that made their first year of marriage unforgettable.

She wrote: “It’s the snuggles in the mornings, random slow dances, leaving parties early to go get taco bell together, nights staying up way too late laughing our asses off til we cry, doing goofy shit trying to out-weird each other that made this year so special for me.”

“These r memories i cherish and cannot wait to make more of. i love u so much.. happy anniversary baby!!”

It was in 2022, when Lovato announced she was in a relationship with Lutes. In 2023, they announced their engagement and got married in 2025.

Demi first appeared on the children's television series Barney & Friends and then starred in the short series As the Bell Rings. She rose to prominence with Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Jordan Lutes is most noted as a Juno Award nominee for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2026.

--IANS

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