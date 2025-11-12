US flight disruptions continue as government shutdown nears end

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) Air travellers across the United States continued to face disruptions as airlines cancelled more than 1,700 flights and delayed over 14,000 others.

Despite a Senate vote on Monday (local time) to reopen the government, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expanded flight cuts at major airports on Tuesday.

The FAA announced deeper reductions in domestic flights at 40 of the nation's busiest airports, raising the mandated cut to 6 per cent on Tuesday, up from 4 per cent last week.

The agency said the decision was made to relieve pressure on air traffic control centres, which have been operating with reduced staff for more than six weeks.

The reduction is expected to increase further to 8 per cent on Thursday and 10 per cent by Friday if the shutdown continues.

The US House of Representatives will hold a vote on Wednesday, and if passed, it would be signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday urged Congress to swiftly approve a bipartisan spending bill to end the 42-day shutdown, which has disrupted federal agencies, delayed payments, and strained key sectors of the economy.

"If the House does its work tomorrow, we're well on our way to getting air travel back to normal," Duffy said at a news conference at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, where he provided updates on the flight situation.

Major travel hubs, including Chicago O'Hare, New York's JFK and LaGuardia, Atlanta, Washington, and Dallas-Fort Worth, reported the highest concentration of cancellations.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said he would recommend $10,000 bonuses for air traffic controllers who continued to work through the shutdown, while warning that those skipping shifts could face penalties.

The FAA and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have both reported increasing absenteeism as employees work without pay for the 42nd consecutive day. The FAA said its priority remains maintaining safety while minimising disruptions.

Airlines have cancelled more than 9,000 flights since the FAA began ordering cuts last week.

