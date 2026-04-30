US Federal Reserve independence at risk, warns Powell

Washington, April 30 (IANS) US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has warned that the central bank’s independence is “at risk” amid what he called unprecedented legal challenges, raising concerns about its ability to set policy free from political pressure.

“These legal actions by the administration are unprecedented in our 113-year history,” Powell said on Wednesday (local time). He added that such moves are “battering the institution” and could undermine its role in guiding the economy.

Powell said the issue is critical for economic stability. “It is so important… that they can depend over time on a central bank that operates that way, free of political influence,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Reserve has already had to defend its authority in court. “We’ve had to go to court… to defend it,” he said, warning of “ongoing threats of additional such actions.”

The Fed chief stressed that credibility depends on independence from elected officials. “That piece of institutional architecture separates successful countries from unsuccessful countries,” he said.

He said political influence over interest rate decisions would erode trust. “If that’s what we were doing, we’d have no credibility, markets would lose faith in us,” Powell said.

Powell confirmed he will step down as chair on May 15 but plans to remain on the Federal Reserve Board as a governor for a period. He said recent developments influenced that decision.

“I had long planned to be retiring… but the things that have happened… have left me no choice but to stay until I see them through,” he said.

He rejected suggestions that staying on is political. “I’m literally staying because of the actions that have been taken,” Powell said.

Powell said the goal is to preserve the Fed’s ability to act without political considerations. He stressed that monetary policy must be guided by economic data and analysis, not electoral pressures.

“Think about it this way -- that you want people to make monetary policy… and focus only on that and ignore political considerations,” he said.

He said independence is rooted in both law and long-standing norms. “There’s a boundary line between the Fed and the administration… and we need to respect those boundaries,” he said.

In response to a question, Powell acknowledged that the institution is under strain but expressed confidence in its resilience. “I am confident… that the Fed will continue to make its decision based on analysis… and not on political considerations,” he said.

Central bank independence has been a cornerstone of modern economic policy, allowing authorities to control inflation and stabilise economies without political interference.

--IANS

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