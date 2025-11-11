US expresses condolences over Delhi explosion, says ‘closely monitoring’ situation 

Washington, Nov 11 (IANS) The US State Department reacted to the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, saying it is "closely monitoring the situation” and stands "ready to provide consular assistance.”

In an exclusive response to IANS, a State Department spokesperson said, “We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

In a separate post on X, the State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said, “Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

A powerful explosion ripped through cars parked near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving at least 10 people dead and a dozen others injured.

Several nearby vehicles caught fire due to the impact. The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Neighbourhoods in Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded in the national capital.

Police, NIA, NSG and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes, and the entire vicinity has been cordoned off. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to determine the cause of the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He also reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister visited LNJP Hospital and has sought a detailed report from security agencies.

Following the incident, high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai. Security around crowded public places and religious sites is being enhanced, and patrolling has been intensified.

