Mosaddek, Nurul return as Bangladesh announce squad for first two ODIs against Australia

Dhaka, June 3 (IANS) Bangladesh have recalled middle‑order batter Mosaddek Hossain and wicketkeeper‑batter Nurul Hasan for the first two ODIs against Australia starting in Mirpur on June 9, with Mahidul Islam Ankon and Afif Hossain making way.

Mosaddek, 30, last played an ODI for Bangladesh in August 2022 but has forced his way back on the strength of a prolific Dhaka Premier League campaign. He has already scored a century and two fifties, averaging 89 in five matches, while also claiming 11 wickets at 16.27 with his off‑spin bowling.

Nurul, who missed the New Zealand series, returns to bolster the middle‑order as Mahidul and Afif didn’t live up to the desired expectations of the selectors. The duo’s recall comes at a time when Bangladesh’s batting has struggled in recent ODIs against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been the side’s only consistent scorers while Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz have failed to replicate their earlier good form.

Pacer Nahid Rana, who has taken five‑wicket hauls in both ODIs and Tests since March, leads the fast bowling attack alongside Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. Leg‑spinner Rishad Hossain, familiar with Australian batters due to his Big Bash League stint, adds variety to the line-up.

The three‑match ODI series will be Bangladesh’s first bilateral contest against Australia in 15 years. Their only ODI win over Australia came in Cardiff during a tri‑series in 2005. Following two more ODIs to be played on June 11 and 14, Bangladesh and Australia will play three T20Is starting on June 17.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Nahid Rana.

--IANS

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