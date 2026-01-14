US designates Muslim Brotherhood units in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan

Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) The United States on Tuesday announced terrorist designations against three chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, citing national security concerns and alleged links to militant activity, as part of what it described as an initial step under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement, said the action was taken “as a first step in support of President Trump’s commitment to eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters that pose a threat to the United States as described in Executive Order 14362.”

Rubio said the United States is imposing terrorist designations against the Lebanese, Jordanian and Egyptian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Under the decision, the Department of State designated the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The group’s leader, Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh, was also designated as an SDGT.

At the same time, the Department of the Treasury designated the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood as SDGTs. According to the statement, the two groups were designated “for providing material support to Hamas.”

Rubio said the measures mark the opening phase of a broader campaign by the administration. “These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs,” he said.

The Secretary of state said the U.S. government would continue to apply pressure on the designated groups through sanctions and other tools. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism,” Rubio said.

The designations carry significant legal and financial consequences, including restrictions on transactions with U.S. persons, potential asset freezes, and limits on international travel for those named. U.S. officials said the measures are intended to disrupt funding networks and operational capabilities linked to the groups.

The announcement follows President Trump’s issuance of Executive Order 14362, which directs U.S. agencies to take action against organizations deemed to pose a threat to American security interests. Rubio said Monday’s step was part of implementing that directive.

