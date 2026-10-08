US Congress to honour Indian pilot for bravery

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, whose bravery helped save 172 passengers and crew members aboard a Flydubai flight after a fellow pilot allegedly attacked him with an axe, will be honoured in the Congressional Record of the United States House of Representatives.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi announced on Thursday that he would enter a statement into the Congressional Record on Friday, recognising Machchhar's extraordinary courage during the September 30 incident aboard Flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The Illinois Democrat said the Indian captain's actions helped avert a catastrophe after the aircraft's first officer attacked him and attempted to seize control of the plane.

According to Krishnamoorthi's statement, the aircraft plunged around 16,000 feet in just 30 seconds during the incident.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door and open it, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker.

Two reserve Flydubai pilots travelling aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and landed the plane safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 172 passengers, including four American citizens and 27 children, according to the Congressman's statement.

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, has 17 years of flying experience, including 11 years as a captain.

In his statement prepared for the Congressional Record, Krishnamoorthi praised the pilot's determination to protect those aboard despite facing a life-threatening attack.

"Even as Captain Machchhar fought for his own life, he understood that the lives of everyone aboard depended on what he did next," the Congressman said.

"Despite his injuries, his years of experience told him that the aircraft was going down, and he found the strength to reach that door."

Krishnamoorthi said the captain's quick thinking and determination had given others aboard the aircraft an opportunity to intervene.

"His presence of mind, determination, and courage gave the passengers and crew the chance they needed to stop the attack and avert a catastrophe," he added.

The Congressman also drew attention to the families whose loved ones survived the incident.

"Behind every person aboard Flight 1073 is a family that was spared an unimaginable loss," he said.

"Because Captain Machchhar refused to give up, the passengers and crew aboard that aircraft had the chance to return to the people who love them."

Krishnamoorthi urged fellow lawmakers to join him in recognising the Indian pilot's actions.

"We extend our warmest wishes to him, his wife Sonal, their two children, and their entire family, and we hope for the captain's full-speed recovery from his injuries at the earliest," he said.

The Congressional Record is the official record of proceedings and debates in the US Congress.

Lawmakers use it to document legislative proceedings and place statements recognising individuals, organisations and significant events on the Congressional record.

--IANS

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