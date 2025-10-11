October 11, 2025 5:25 PM हिंदी

US Ambassador-designate Gor and FS Misri have 'productive exchange' on India–US ties

US Ambassador-designate Gor and FS Misri have 'productive exchange' on India–US ties

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a "productive exchange" on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during their meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They had a productive exchange on the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Earlier, Gor met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as both discussed India-US relationship and its global significance.

Gor is on a four-day visit to India, which began on October 9.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

Accompanying Gor is the US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, Michael J Rigas. A spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi has clarified that Ambassador Gor's visit is not related to his formal assumption of office.

"This is a short trip. His presentation of credentials will occur at a later date, which has not yet been determined," the spokesperson said.

During their stay, Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas are expected to hold meetings with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including the India-US strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before departing for India, Gor met Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, during the Diwali celebrations at India House in Washington.

Gor was formally nominated as the US Ambassador to India on August 22 and confirmed by the US Senate on October 7.

His visit comes at a time when India-US relations are navigating a complex phase, marked by rising H1B visa costs and uncertainty over tariff measures imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

38-year-old Gor, the youngest US Ambassador to India, is considered one of the closest aides of Trump and was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration.

Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt shares a leaf from past as she celebrates 1 year of ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt shares a leaf from past as she celebrates 1 year of ‘Jigra’

New Yatri Suvidha Kendra at NDLS to help passengers during festival rush: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Yatri Suvidha Kendra at NDLS to help passengers during festival rush: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pakistan: Seven policemen killed, 13 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack (File image)

Pakistan: Seven policemen killed, 13 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack

Sri Lanka cabinet reshuffle must not stall KKS Port, Jaffna Airport expansion: Report

Sri Lanka cabinet reshuffle must not stall KKS Port, Jaffna Airport expansion: Report

Zoe Saldana explains challenges of working with husband Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana explains challenges of working with husband Marco Perego

National Tennis C’ship: Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles; Jensi, Harsh win U14 final (Credit: AITA)

National Tennis C’ship: Parthsarthi, Tavish clinch U16 titles; Jensi, Harsh win U14 final

National strategy on ageing, mental health key to fight Alzheimer’s in India

National strategy on ageing, mental health key to fight Alzheimer’s in India

Ahead of Diwali, potters in Prayagraj rejoice after PM Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi

Ahead of Diwali, potters in Prayagraj rejoice after PM Modi’s call to adopt Swadeshi

D Mart's Q2 net profit declines 10 pc sequentially to Rs 746 crore

DMart's Q2 net profit declines 10 pc sequentially to Rs 746.55 crore

Babil Khan returns to Instagram, Vijay Varma says, ‘We got your back’

Babil Khan returns to Instagram, Vijay Varma says, ‘We got your back’