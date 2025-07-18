US action against TRF, a major blow to Pakistani Army and Asim Munir

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The US has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity -- a move that gives a major blow to the Pakistani Army and its Chief Asim Munir.

Intelligence intercepts, human sources, and forensic digital trail have pointed to The Resistance Front (TRF) acting on direct instructions from the Pakistani military establishment, particularly Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir.

The timing of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir -- coinciding with rising domestic unrest in Pakistan and global criticism of Munir's crackdown on democratic forces -- revealed the true objective: deflection and diversion.

The US move also highlights the legitimacy of India’s calibrated military response through Operation Sindoor, aimed at neutralising terror launchpads across the LoC.

This official recognition of TRF's real nature is a diplomatic and strategic victory for India. It also isolates Pakistan globally and exposes its military-industrial terror complex.

On April 22, TRF perpetrated a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, targeting 26 people based on their religion.

Defence officials said that this brutal massacre was not an isolated act, but part of a larger, Pakistan-orchestrated strategy to destabilise the region and project a false narrative of indigenous rebellion.

TRF emerged in the aftermath of the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

According to the defence experts, it was marketed by Pakistan's information warfare machinery as a "homegrown" insurgent outfit; TRF is nothing but a repackaged version of the globally proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The formation of TRF is a textbook example of Pakistan's longstanding modus operandi -- rebranding terror outfits to escape international scrutiny and maintain plausible deniability, while continuing its strategy of cross-border terrorism under the garb of local resistance.

Defence sources said that despite its cosmetic identity, TRF operates under the logistical, financial, and operational command of LeT. Its leadership, arms procurement, training modules, and safe houses are identical to LeT's infrastructure -- most of it based in Pakistan-occupied territories and aided by Pakistan’s ISI.

The reason for its new name is strategic to avoid FATF scrutiny, evade international bans, confuse attribution and gain local sympathy, portray terrorism as a grassroots movement rather than a foreign conspiracy.

This deception has now been busted.

Now, in a significant development, the US formally designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Entity, citing its direct involvement in the Pahalgam massacre.

The US statement acknowledged TRF’s linkages with LeT and Pakistan Army Gen. Asim Munir’s role in orchestrating the attack. The attack and subsequent escalation were timed by Gen. Munir to shift the focus from his failing internal crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the unconstitutional incarceration of its leadership. This was also to create a security narrative to justify his illegitimate self-appointment as Field Marshal and strengthen his grip on the Army through diversionary tactics and a manufactured external crisis.

Experts believe his actions not only endangered regional peace but also proved that the Pakistan Army is no longer a national institution -- it is now a state-backed terror syndicate, operating with impunity and driven by personal ambition.

Now the TRF myth has been debunked. It is neither local nor resistant -- it is LeT with new branding. Pakistan’s military leadership has been directly implicated in transnational terrorism.

India’s Operation Sindoor was not just punitive -- it was preventive, legitimate, and proportional.

The international community, especially democratic nations, must treat Pakistan as a terror-exporting state, not a victim of terror.

The Pahalgam carnage has reaffirmed what India has long maintained: terrorism in J&K is not indigenous, but imported.

TRF is merely the latest mask worn by LeT, and Asim Munir is the architect of this bloody theatre.

His misuse of state institutions and terror outfits for personal political elevation is a grim reminder of Pakistan’s structural descent into militarised extremism.

India remains committed to defending its sovereignty and civilian lives and will continue to expose and dismantle every terror proxy by force, diplomacy, and strategic narrative.

--IANS

gcb/dpb