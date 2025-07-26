PM Modi works 24 hours without a break for the country, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu (Ld)

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) In awe of the Prime Minister's leadership skills and dedication to the betterment of the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday that PM Narendra Modi works for the country 24 hours without a break, adding he feels extremely fortunate to serve under him.

Minister Naidu described PM Modi as an inspiration not only for young ministers like himself but also for crores of youth across the country.

Speaking at a public function held at the Tuticorin Airport in the presence of the Prime Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu praised PM Modi’s unwavering commitment and tireless efforts for the nation’s welfare amid a tight and hectic schedule.

“It is a great privilege to have Narendra Modiji as our Prime Minister. Being a minister in his cabinet, I have had the opportunity to closely observe his dedication and hard work for the country,” Minister Naidu said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s relentless schedule, he added: “This morning he was in the Maldives, and now he is here in Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow, he will be in another part of the country, meeting new people. Every moment of his time is devoted to the betterment of India.”

Ram Mohan Naidu said that working under Prime Minister Modi was a tremendous opportunity and his leadership served as a source of daily motivation. “I draw inspiration from him every single day,” he said, adding: “Crores of youth in India look up to him for guidance and strength.”

The Civil Aviation Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership in bringing progress to Tamil Nadu and for steering the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat -- a developed India.

The event at Tuticorin Airport was part of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate key infrastructure projects and participate in celebrations marking the millennium of Emperor Rajendra Chola’s historic maritime expedition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a series of high-profile programmes in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, including the millennium celebrations of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition and the commencement of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple’s construction.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola architecture. It is our privilege that a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I is being released, also celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently recovering at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, has deputed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to submit a memorandum to the visiting Prime Minister.

The memorandum outlines key demands related to the state’s financial and developmental concerns.

PM Modi’s visit comes immediately after returning from official trips to the UK and the Maldives.

He will first arrive in Tuticorin, where he will unveil a series of infrastructure and connectivity initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s economic and industrial growth.

He will stay overnight at the tourist bungalow in Tiruchy, which has also come under intense security cover.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi will travel by helicopter to Ariyalur to participate in the Rajendra Chola I millennium celebrations at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

SPG teams have conducted security sweeps at all critical points, including Tiruchy airport, the tourist bungalow, and the event venue.

--IANS

aal/pgh