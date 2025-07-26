July 26, 2025 11:39 PM हिंदी

Shabana Raza Bajpayee on why she turned producer: 'We wanted to follow our heart'

Shabana Raza Bajpayee on why she turned producer: 'We wanted to follow our heart'

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) After being away from the limelight for a long time, former actress Shabana Raza Bajpayee has commenced the next chapter in her cinematic journey.

However, instead of being in front of the camera, she has decided to stay behind it this time as a producer.

In 2024, Shabana launched her own production banner, Aurega Studios, along with her actor husband Manoj Bajpayee and producer Vikram Khakhar, with the clear intention to tell stories that resonate with the audience on an emotional level. The first project of the studio was "Bhaiyya Ji" starring Manoj. The movie marked Manoj's 100th release.

Commemorating her birthday on Saturday, Shabana opened up about her decision to make a comeback as a producer. She revealed that she had been a hands-on mom all these years, and now that her daughter, Ava, is in a boarding school, she has the mental space to focus on other things.

Shedding light on her decision, Shabana said, “I was a hands-on mom until a year ago. Our daughter Ava is now in boarding school, so I have the time and mind space to consider other things."

"There was a time when Manoj wanted to do a certain kind of films and I told him why don’t we go ahead and produce those, so that we can follow our heart,” the 'Fiza' actress added.

Shabana made her acting debut opposite Bobby Deol in 1998 with "Kareeb". Her innocence and girl-next-door vibe made her an instant hit among the viewers.

After this, she went on to appear in films like "Fiza", alongside Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor, and "Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet" with Ajay Devgn.

She is known to have chosen emotionally rich roles during her career.

However, after her marriage to Manoj in 2006, Shabana decided to focus on her family life and raising their daughter away from the media glare.

She stepped away from public life completely.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Shabana Raza Bajpayee on why she turned producer: 'We wanted to follow our heart'

Shabana Raza Bajpayee on why she turned producer: 'We wanted to follow our heart'

Zen Technologies' profit plunges 53 pc sequentially to Rs 53 crore in Q1

Zen Technologies' profit plunges 53 pc sequentially to Rs 53 crore in Q1

ED, CBI intensify probe into Anil Ambani companies; hard drive, documents seized

ED, CBI intensify probe into Anil Ambani companies; hard drive, documents seized

PM Modi works 24 hours without a break for the country, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

PM Modi works 24 hours without a break for the country, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu (Ld)

Shikhar Dhawan praises India Champions' effort in thrilling match against Australia Champions

Shikhar Dhawan praises India Champions' effort in thrilling match against Australia Champions

PM Modi launches, inaugurates project worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi launches, inaugurates development projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta name their baby girl Veda

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta name their baby girl Veda

'An inspiration for country's youth': Civil Aviation Minister Naidu in awe of PM Modi's leadership skills, dedication to nation

'An inspiration for country's youth': Civil Aviation Minister Naidu in awe of PM Modi's leadership skills, dedication to nation

Dhanush's jam session with music director G V Prakash ahead of Idly Kadai’s first single release wins hearts (Photo credit: G V Prakash X))

Dhanush's jam session with music director G V Prakash ahead of Idly Kadai’s first single release wins hearts

Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong thrash Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0 (Credit: X/Durand Cup)

Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong thrash Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0