Urmila Matondkar celebrates 25 years of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from 'Lajja': Keep dancing through life

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar celebrated 25 years of her song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from the 2001 crime drama, 'Lajja'.

Urmila uploaded a short clip of herself looking absolutely breathtaking in a shimmery pink attire, with the song playing in the background on social media.

Commemorating the milestone moment, she thanked the viewers for showering so much love on the track. She also adored all the posts dedicated to the song in the last few days.

Sharing her gratitude, Urmila wrote on her IG, "25 years of this song!!! And this post is humbly dedicated to ALL OF YOU!!! Who made it what it is n made it Rock beyond my imagination after a silvery jubilee since it’s release What I’ve absolutely loved watching in the last few days is all the posts dedicated to this song n to me by all you beautiful ladies (and some guys too ) (sic)."

The actress further motivated her Insta Family to keep dancing through life.

"What’s important is keep dancing through life..no matter what!! All my love and immense gratitude to all of you!! Keep Shining n Dancing!! THERE IS A DIVA IN ALL OF YOU", concluded the post.

Coming to 'Lajja', the 2001 drama has been produced and directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The project stars Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Mahima Chaudhry as the primary cast, along with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Danny Dengzongpa in ancillary roles.

Urmila was seen doing a special appearance in the song, however, she was not a part of the core cast of the drama.

'Lajja' shares the tale of four women — Vaidehi, Maithili, Janki, and Ramdulari — each struggling against patriarchy, abuse, and social injustice in their own way. It must also be noted that all these names are versions of Sita.

--IANS

pm/