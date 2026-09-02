September 02, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 25 years of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from 'Lajja': Keep dancing through life

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 25 years of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from 'Lajja': Keep dancing through life

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar celebrated 25 years of her song 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from the 2001 crime drama, 'Lajja'.

Urmila uploaded a short clip of herself looking absolutely breathtaking in a shimmery pink attire, with the song playing in the background on social media.

Commemorating the milestone moment, she thanked the viewers for showering so much love on the track. She also adored all the posts dedicated to the song in the last few days.

Sharing her gratitude, Urmila wrote on her IG, "25 years of this song!!! And this post is humbly dedicated to ALL OF YOU!!! Who made it what it is n made it Rock beyond my imagination after a silvery jubilee since it’s release What I’ve absolutely loved watching in the last few days is all the posts dedicated to this song n to me by all you beautiful ladies (and some guys too ) (sic)."

The actress further motivated her Insta Family to keep dancing through life.

"What’s important is keep dancing through life..no matter what!! All my love and immense gratitude to all of you!! Keep Shining n Dancing!! THERE IS A DIVA IN ALL OF YOU", concluded the post.

Coming to 'Lajja', the 2001 drama has been produced and directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The project stars Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Mahima Chaudhry as the primary cast, along with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Danny Dengzongpa in ancillary roles.

Urmila was seen doing a special appearance in the song, however, she was not a part of the core cast of the drama.

'Lajja' shares the tale of four women — Vaidehi, Maithili, Janki, and Ramdulari — each struggling against patriarchy, abuse, and social injustice in their own way. It must also be noted that all these names are versions of Sita.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Mehrajuddin Wadoo appointed head coach of India U17 men’s football team

Mehrajuddin Wadoo appointed head coach of India U17 men’s football team

Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 55

Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 55

Vishesh Sharma and Amardeep Malik share lead halfway in the Telangana Golconda Masters 2026 at the Hyderabad Golf Association course in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Vishesh Sharma and Amardeep Malik share lead halfway

India replaces Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy to be played from February 14-28, 2027. Photo credit: ICC

India replaces Sri Lanka as hosts of inaugural 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 25 years of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from 'Lajja': Keep dancing through life

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 25 years of 'Aa Hi Jaiye' from 'Lajja': Keep dancing through life

Tejas survives Amrit scare in boys, top 2 girls seeds out of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

KSLTA WTT J30: Tejas survives Amrit scare in boys, top 2 girls seeds out

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Poland

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Poland

Ram Mandir Trust overhaul: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is first CEO, Govind Dev Giri becomes General Secretary (Ld)

Ram Mandir Trust overhaul: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is first CEO, Govind Dev Giri becomes General Secretary (Ld)

‘His mind is constantly running,’ says GT’s Shahrukh on Gill’s evolution as captain

‘His mind is constantly running,’ says GT’s Shahrukh on Gill’s evolution as captain

‘Suraag’ set to return with Sudesh Berry, Sai Ketan Rao, Jigyasa Singh headlining the show

‘Suraag’ set to return with Sudesh Berry, Sai Ketan Rao, Jigyasa Singh headlining the show