Urmila Matondkar captures ‘caught in between moments’ in new glam-to-chaos post

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar recently took to social media to share a lighthearted post capturing her “caught in between moments.

The actress highlighted how quickly things can change from glam to chaos, blending humor with a relatable everyday contrast. Taking to Instagram, Urmila posted a video striking different poses. For the caption, she wrote, “Caught in between moments From “Devil wears Prada” to “Devil deals with Raada” in seconds.” In the clip, the ‘Rangeela’ actress is seen dressed in a white off-shoulder dress, striking stylish poses for the camera. She also added Sneha Khanwalkar’s track “Tain Tain To To” as the background score.

Urmila often shares her videos and photos on social media, giving regular glimpses of her personal moments and stylish updates.

Last month, Urmila Matondkar was seen enjoying a “play date” with Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The actresses later took to their respective social media handles to share glimpses from their memorable outing. The trio attended the Marathi play “Asen Me Nasen Me” and praised its performances and engaging storytelling.

Sharing pictures from the evening, Sonali Bendre wrote, “What a beautiful evening watching ‘Asen Me Nasen Me’. Still thinking about the performances long after the curtains closed, especially @neenakulkarni, who was just extraordinary on stage. Huge congratulations to @amrutasubhash on such a confident and moving directorial debut, and to @sandeshkulkarni.small.s for writing something so layered, emotional and honest. @shubhangi.gokhale.18 amazing performance, just loved it! So much heart in one play.”

On the professional front, Urmila Matondkar started her acting career as a child artist in Shekhar Kapur’s “Masoom” and went on to establish herself with standout performances in films such as “Rangeela,” “Satya,” “Kaun,” “Bhoot,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Ek Hasina Thi,” and “Jungle.”

Urmila was last seen on the big screen in a special dance appearance in the song “Bewafa Beauty” from the 2018 film “Blackmail.” On television, she appeared as a celebrity judge on the dance reality show “DID Super Moms” in 2022.

--IANS

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