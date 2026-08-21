UPT20: Yuvraj Singh stars with 91 as Kashi Rudras seal thrilling win against Kanpur Superstars

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) Sahab Yuvraj Singh starred with a brilliant 91-run knock as defending champions Kashi Rudras hold their nerve to clinch a thrilling seven-run win over Kanpur Superstars in UP T20 League Season 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The fixture was officially inaugurated by retired High Court Justice Ranganath Pandey, who conducted the traditional bell-ringing ceremony to commence the game.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished officials and administrators, including UP T20 League Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor, UPCA Media Committee Chairman Mohammad Faheem, UP T20 League Governing Council Member Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Fatehpur District Cricket Association President Saifuddin, Sultanpur Cricket Association Secretary Asar, and Varanasi District Cricket Association Secretary Jamal Ahmed, along with other dignitaries.

After Kanpur Superstars won the toss and elected to field, defending champions Kashi Rudras suffered an early collapse, slipping to 46/4 inside the first eight overs.

Opener Sahab Yuvraj Singh anchored the innings with a composed and authoritative knock. He notched up his half-century and stitched a vital 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside Shubham Chaubey to steady the ship.

Yuvraj departed after playing a standout innings of 91 off 56 deliveries, studded with seven boundaries and five sixes. A late flurry from Arnav Baliyan, who blasted an unbeaten 29 off just 12 balls, ensured the Rudras finished on a competitive 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 168, the Kanpur Superstars had a brisk start with Priyanshu Pandey scoring a quick 19 off 9 balls. Following his dismissal, Adarsh Singh and Abhishek Pandey cautiously rebuilt the innings with a 49-run stand for the second wicket.

However, the match turned swiftly as Kanpur lost both set batters within a span of six deliveries. The middle order followed in quick succession, with Mohammad Amaan and captain Sameer Rizvi falling cheaply, triggering a slide from 73/1 to 90/5 by the end of the 12th over.

Experienced campaigner Karn Sharma joined Satyam Sangu in the middle to stage a recovery. With the required run rate escalating and 45 runs needed from the final 24 deliveries, Sunil Kumar returned to dismiss Karn.

Satyam then took the attack to the bowler, smashing a six and two boundaries in the remainder of the over to bring the equation down to 28 runs required off the final 18 balls.

With 19 runs needed off the last two overs, Sunil Kumar returned for the penultimate over and exacted his revenge, taking the crucial wicket of a dangerous-looking Satyam Sangu, who fell for a well-made 40 off 22 balls.

Defending 14 runs in the final over, Atal Bihari Rai delivered a spectacular finish under extreme pressure. He forced a run-out on the very first ball of the over and then another run-out on the fourth delivery, effectively bundling out Kanpur for 160, handing Kashi Rudras a dramatic seven-run victory.

For his brilliant rescuing act in the first innings, Yuvraj was named the Player of the Match.