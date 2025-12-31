UPKL Season 2: Purvanchal Panthers deliver best defensive display to defeat Brij Stars

Noida, Dec 31 (IANS) Purvanchal Panthers produced their most complete performance of the season to defeat Brij Stars 48–35 in the opening match of the day at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) on Wednesday.

The match began with both teams raiding efficiently, keeping the contest evenly poised in the early stages. The key moment of the first half came when Purvanchal Panthers inflicted an all-out on Brij Stars, which helped them build momentum. Raider Hritik Rathi played a key role in the attack, as Purvanchal headed into halftime with a five-point lead.

Purvanchal Panthers tightened their defence further in the second half, delivering their strongest defensive showing of the season. An early all-out after the break allowed them to extend their advantage, while Brij Stars struggled to stabilise defensively.

In the final five minutes, Purvanchal Panthers’ raider Bhanu Pratap produced a decisive super raid, collecting three points and widening the gap further. Purvanchal followed this up by inflicting another all-out, capitalising on Brij Stars’ defensive lapses in the second half to seal the contest comfortably.

Purvanchal Panthers closed out a 48–35 victory, registering their second win of UPKL Season 2 and underlining a performance built on disciplined defence and timely raiding.

Later in the day, matches were played between Gazab Ghaziabad and Sangam Challengers, Kanpur Warriors and Yamuna Yoddhas, and JD Noida Ninjas against Aligarh Tigers.

Earlier, Day 6 of UPKL Season 2 produced a mix of drama and dominance, headlined by a historic first-ever tie-breaker as Awadh Ramdoots edged Ganga Kings of Mirzapur 44–38 after the scores were locked at 34–34.

Awadh held a slim halftime lead, survived a strong Ganga comeback that included a second-half all-out, and then showed superior composure in the tie-breaker, scoring 10 points, including a decisive super raid.

In the fourth match, Kashi Kings maintained their unbeaten run with a 45–39 victory over Brij Stars, overcoming a first-half deficit through an early second-half all-out and a momentum-shifting four-point super raid by young Gaurav Kumar, despite a strong individual effort from Brij Stars’ Vishal Nirwal.

The day concluded with Sangam Challengers delivering a one-sided 48–23 win over Purvanchal Panthers, as two second-half all-outs and a Super 10 by Pankaj Thakur helped Sangam assert complete control and close out Day 6 in dominant fashion.

