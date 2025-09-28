UPITS 2025: UP govt’s initiative boosts women entrepreneurs' confidence  

Greater Noida, Sep 28 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) is giving women entrepreneurs fresh confidence and global recognition. Much of this became evident from multiple success stories unfolding at the UPITS 2025.

From securing major deals with domestic and international buyers to redefining their brand identity, the women-led enterprises are standing out as the face of business-friendly Uttar Pradesh.

A couple of women entrepreneurs also shared their experience of running their own enterprise and receiving good feedback from buyers at the UPITS.

Kanpur-based entrepreneur Sangeeta Singh said: “This event has been extremely beneficial for me. It is my third consecutive year of participation, and as always, I received an overwhelming response from international buyers. On Saturday itself, I signed an MoU worth $10,000. The efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments in promoting women entrepreneurs are remarkable, setting a benchmark in women’s empowerment.”

Shruti Chandak, from Delhi-NCR, signed MoU with foreign buyers.

She stated: “I am delighted to be part of this event, made possible by the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UPITS is a platform that enables women entrepreneurs to take their brands global. I am deeply grateful to the Chief Minister for creating such opportunities.”

First-time participant Rabeen Kaur expressed her excitement about participating in UPITS and remarked: “The response to my food products has been excellent, especially from international buyers. I’ve received high-quality business leads that will soon convert into MoUs. We’ve already signed a few. The environment here is incredibly encouraging for women entrepreneurs, and I commend the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts.”

Rabeen signed an MoU with a company from Mauritius. The company’s representative praised UP government’s policies, describing the showcased products as world-class and the event as a memorable experience for fostering international trade.

Notably, women entrepreneurs are among the biggest beneficiaries of state’s Ease of Doing Business reforms. The single-window clearance system, simplified investment processes, and tailored incentive packages have transformed Uttar Pradesh into a land of new opportunities.

