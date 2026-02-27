Bharti Singh shares a glimpse of newborn baby Kaju's face, says he looks like Gola

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh has shared adorable glimpses of her newborn baby boy, Kaju, in her latest vlog on her YouTube channel.

The comedian chose not to reveal Kaju's full face, but gave fans a tiny sneak peek by showing only his lips.

In the vlog video, Bharti is heard saying that Kaju’s lips are “exactly like Gola’s.”

She mentioned that her newborn resembles a lot to his older brother and her older son Gola aka Lakshya.

The proud mother kept the rest of the baby’s face covered.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with and pointed out that the lower half of Kaju’s face looks strikingly similar to Gola’s. Many users also expressed their excitement and eagerness to see Kaju’s full face soon.

Bharti, who shares her life updates with her fans through her vlogs, had recently taken to her YouTube vlogs to express her guilt of not being able to give time to get older son Gola aka Lakshya, since most of her time is consumed by her two month old baby boy Kaju.

She had mentioned how post Kaju’s birth, her life had been revolving around him, and how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju, and only 10% remains for Gola.

Bharti also had spoken of how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

