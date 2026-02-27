2nd ODI: Molineux ruled out of series against India, to be monitored ahead of WI tour

Hobart, Feb 27 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the remainder of the multi-format series against India after experiencing lower back pain, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

"Sophie Molineux has experienced some lower back pain and will not be available for the remainder of the series. She will continue to be monitored ahead of the upcoming tour to the West Indies," CA said in a statement shortly after the second ODI toss happened at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.

In place of Sophie, seam-bowling all-rounder Nicola Carey gets to play in front of her home crowd for her 24th ODI game. She last played in ODI during the triumphant 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where she played against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui.

Sophie is due to lead Australia across formats once Alyssa Healy retires from international cricket at the end of the series against India. She had captained the side in the T20I series, where Australia won the second game while losing first and third matches.

Despite being injury prone, the Australian selectors backed her cricketing nous and leadership skills. But the lower back injury comes as a latest setback for Sophie after enduring repeated injury struggles over the past four years, including a stress fracture in her foot that ruled her out of the 2022 Ashes, ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games, followed by a ruptured ACL later that year.

She returned to the national side in early 2024 but suffered another knee injury in December, sidelining her for most of 2025. Even at last year’s ODI World Cup, she featured in only four of Australia’s seven matches due to ongoing management of her knee. As of now, Sophie now joins Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth on Australia’s growing injury list.

"The Sophie Molineux news today was a bit of a shock for everyone and a disappointing one for her. Hopefully we can rally around those three and give them the love they need moving forward," said Alyssa, who added that decisions on Ellyse and Kim’s quad injuries would be made early next week.

Former Australia batter Mel Jones said on Fox Cricket broadcast that the development raised fresh questions about Sophie’s durability as captain. "It’s not just a big out in the sense of her as a player (in this series), but it was the question around Sophie Molineux and the captaincy of Australia.

"Most people thought 'fantastic' in terms of the culture build, she’s got an amazing cricket brain, but the big question was she’s been in and out of the team for so long because of the injuries, can she remain fit to stay in the team? That’s the biggest concern now for the Australian team and management."

