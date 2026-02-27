Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for ‘wonderful grandmom, mother-in-law’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a warm birthday note for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, expressing gratitude and love for the role she plays in their family.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of her mother-in-law posing with her grandson Vayu and son Anand Ahuja along with the actress.

Marking the special occasion, Sonam described her as “the most wonderful grandmom, mom and mil,” and credited her warmth for holding the family together in the most beautiful way.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to the most wonderful Grandmom, mom and Mil. Your warmth holds this family together in the most beautiful way. Watching the way you love your sons and your grandson me every day how lucky we are.”

Sonam went on to thank her for her kindness, strength and unwavering presence.

“Thank you for your kindness, your strength, and your unwavering presence. We celebrate you today and always. All my love. Happy birthday @priya.ahuja27”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

She is all set to welcome her second baby and had made the announcement in November 2025.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit. The actress is seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

--IANS

dc/