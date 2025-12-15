December 15, 2025 8:43 PM हिंदी

UPI frauds worth Rs 805 crore witnessed this fiscal so far: Minister

UPI frauds worth Rs 805 crore witnessed this fiscal so far: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India witnessed digital payment frauds worth Rs 805 crore via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), involving 10.64 lakh incidents, till November this fiscal (FY26), which has gone up compared to previous fiscals as the UPI adoption rises, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

In FY 2024-25, the country saw UPI-related frauds at Rs 981 crore (involving 12.64 lakh incidents) and in FY 2023-24, such frauds resulted in the loss of Rs 1,087 crore (13.42 lakh incidents), Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha.

"With increasing digital payment transactions in the country, incidences of fraudulent practices, including digital payment frauds and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) frauds, have also gone up in the last few years," he noted.

The FY 2022-23 saw UPI-related frauds at Rs 573 crore, up from Rs 242 crore in FY 2021-22.

In order to prevent payment-related frauds, including UPI transaction frauds, various initiatives have been taken up by the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) from time to time.

These include device binding between the customer's mobile number and the device, two-factor authentication through PIN, daily transaction limit, limits and curbs on use cases, said the minister.

Additionally, the NPCI provides a fraud monitoring solution to all the banks to generate alerts and decline transactions by using AI/ML-based models. RBI and banks have also been taking up awareness campaigns through short SMS, radio campaigns, publicity on the prevention of ‘cyber-crime’, etc.

Further, to facilitate the citizens to report any cyber incident,s including financial frauds, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) as well as a National Cybercrime Helpline Number '1930'.

Moreover, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) and ‘Chakshu’ facility, which enables citizens to report suspected fraud communications received over call, SMS, or WhatsApp, said the minister.

The UPI saw 32 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.47 billion in the month of November — along with registering 22 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 26.32 lakh crore, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

--IANS

na/vd

LATEST NEWS

Addis Ababa all decked up ahead of PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa all decked up ahead of PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia

Sivakarthikeyan has sung a rebel song in 'Parasakthi', discloses music director G V Prakash (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Sivakarthikeyan has sung a rebel song in 'Parasakthi', discloses music director G V Prakash

Meet the uncapped Indian players set to attract attention of the franchises at the auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League ((IPL) to be held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPCA

IPL 2026 Auction: Meet the uncapped Indian players set to attract attention of the franchises

Actor Sree Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam'(Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor Sree Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam'; film to hit screens in February

RBI holds 879.6 tonnes of gold as prices surge amid global uncertainty

RBI holds 879.6 tonnes of gold as prices surge amid global uncertainty

Karan Johar pens an emotional parting note for DCA partner Bunty Sajdeh: 'Will always be a brother by his side'

Karan Johar pens an emotional parting note for DCA partner Bunty Sajdeh: 'Will always be a brother by his side'

BB19's Farrhana Bhatt & Kunickaa Sadanand’s Son Ayaan Lall steal the spotlight with their intense 'eye-contact' dance

BB19's Farrhana Bhatt & Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall steal the spotlight with their intense 'eye-contact' dance

MTNL approves sale of Bandra Kurla residential block to NABARD for over Rs 350 crore

MTNL approves sale of Bandra Kurla residential block to NABARD for over Rs 350 crore

US Embassy in Bangladesh issues security alert, says demonstrations can escalate into violence

US Embassy in Bangladesh issues security alert, says demonstrations can escalate into violence

Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, December 15, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab/Sansad TV)

‘PM Modi will return to power in 2029’: Deve Gowda on ‘vote chori’ row (Second Lead)