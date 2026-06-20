June 20, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Updated admit card not received yet: Father of NEET-UG candidate allotted Abu Dhabi centre refutes media reports

Updated admit card not received yet, says father of NEET-UG candidate allotted Abu Dhabi centre

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Amid reports in a section of the media suggesting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved the issue of a NEET-UG 2026 re-test candidate from Nagpur being mistakenly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi by giving him a revised admit card, the student's father on Saturday refuted the claims, saying no official communication or updated admit card had been received so far.

Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Talib, father of NEET-UG candidate Abdullah Mohammad Talib, said the family is still waiting for a response from the NTA regarding the matter.

“They have said that they will update us by 4 P.M. We will have to wait until then,” Talib said.

“We have not received any email or communication from their side as of now. We are once again sending emails and requesting the revised admit card,” he added.

Talib further revealed that he had received a phone call from an NTA official on Friday, assuring him that the issue would be resolved. However, no formal update had reached the distraught family by Saturday afternoon.

“I have not been able to speak properly with my son as I have been receiving continuous calls from the media, relatives, friends, and well-wishers,” he said.

“I have not received any update till now. There has been nothing from their side,” he added.

The controversy emerged after Abdullah, a resident of Nagpur, was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled for June 21.

According to the family, Abdullah had selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities while filling out the application form. However, when the admit card was issued, it displayed an examination centre in Abu Dhabi instead of any location in Maharashtra.

The apparent administrative error caused considerable distress to the student and his family, especially with only a day remaining before the re-examination. Notably, Abdullah had appeared for the earlier NEET examination at a centre in Nagpur.

The situation became even more alarming because the student does not possess a passport, making overseas travel impossible. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with students and parents raising concerns over how such a significant error could occur in one of the country’s largest and most competitive entrance examinations.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan & Upasana reveals daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Ram Charan & Upasana reveals daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Kolhapur: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attend the Bhavya Krutadnyata Sohala and public meeting organised in support of the Ambabai Temple project in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Devendra_Office)

‘No faction left, only one Shiv Sena’: HM Amit Shah’s dig at Uddhav Thackeray

When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details of the upcoming clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details

Beth Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Women's T20 WC: Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against Netherlands

Sahith Theegala in top-10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open in Southampton, USA, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Theegala in top 10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report (File image)

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report

Familiar rivals renew battle as India and South Africa eye crucial advantage in the preliminary league match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s T20 WC: Familiar rivals renew battle as India, South Africa eye crucial advantage (Preview)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row (File Image)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row