Updated admit card not received yet: Father of NEET-UG candidate allotted Abu Dhabi centre refutes media reports

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Amid reports in a section of the media suggesting that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has resolved the issue of a NEET-UG 2026 re-test candidate from Nagpur being mistakenly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi by giving him a revised admit card, the student's father on Saturday refuted the claims, saying no official communication or updated admit card had been received so far.

Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Talib, father of NEET-UG candidate Abdullah Mohammad Talib, said the family is still waiting for a response from the NTA regarding the matter.

“They have said that they will update us by 4 P.M. We will have to wait until then,” Talib said.

“We have not received any email or communication from their side as of now. We are once again sending emails and requesting the revised admit card,” he added.

Talib further revealed that he had received a phone call from an NTA official on Friday, assuring him that the issue would be resolved. However, no formal update had reached the distraught family by Saturday afternoon.

“I have not been able to speak properly with my son as I have been receiving continuous calls from the media, relatives, friends, and well-wishers,” he said.

“I have not received any update till now. There has been nothing from their side,” he added.

The controversy emerged after Abdullah, a resident of Nagpur, was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled for June 21.

According to the family, Abdullah had selected Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara as his preferred examination cities while filling out the application form. However, when the admit card was issued, it displayed an examination centre in Abu Dhabi instead of any location in Maharashtra.

The apparent administrative error caused considerable distress to the student and his family, especially with only a day remaining before the re-examination. Notably, Abdullah had appeared for the earlier NEET examination at a centre in Nagpur.

The situation became even more alarming because the student does not possess a passport, making overseas travel impossible. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with students and parents raising concerns over how such a significant error could occur in one of the country’s largest and most competitive entrance examinations.

--IANS

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