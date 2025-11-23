November 23, 2025 5:30 AM हिंदी

UP Police, ATS probe two 'missing' Kashmiri IIT Kanpur PhD students amid Red Fort blast investigation

UP Police, ATS probe 'missing' two Kashmiri IIT Kanpur PhD students amid Red Fort blast investigation

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) After investigative agencies tightened up their probe in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, Uttar Pradesh Police sources on Saturday said that two Kashmiri PhD scholars from IIT Kanpur have been missing under suspicious circumstances for the past 15 days.

Though institute officials have stated that they have no information regarding the students' whereabouts but their ‘missing’ has raised serious speculations following the Red Fort blast on November 10.

According to sources, ATS, UP Police, Local Intelligence Unit, and other security agencies reached IIT Kanpur and are currently conducting a detailed investigation.

The agencies are examining student records, verifying movement logs, and gathering inputs to ascertain the circumstances under which the two scholars went missing.

One of the students has been missing since October 18, while the second student has been missing since November 10.

Both students joined IIT Kanpur in 2019 and are currently pursuing a PhD.

Notably, the state government and police headquarters have sought a detailed report on nearly 150 Kashmiri students residing in the city.

Notably, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Saturday detained another suspect in the continuing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, in which 13 people were killed and a dozen were injured.

SIA sources said that the agency has detained an electrician named Tufail Ahmad in Pulwama district.

Sources said the suspect, a resident of Srinagar city, was picked up from the Pulwama industrial estate.

On November 10, a Kashmiri doctor, Umar Nabi, working at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, evaded arrest after his terror associates were arrested by J&K Police and Haryana Police from the Faridabad area.

Similarly, a Special NIA Court on Saturday allowed Jasir Bilal Wani, Delhi blast bomber Dr Umar Muhammad's aide, to meet his lawyers for one hour once in two days while remaining in the custody of the anti-terror probe agency.

The Special NIA Court at Patiala House complex granted permission to Wani to speak to his lawyers for 20 minutes during each meeting, specifying that the appointment shall be scheduled between 5 and 6 p.m., a lawyer said.

The NIA has described Wani as an active co-conspirator of terrorist Dr Umar. He was arrested on November 17 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for allegedly providing technical assistance for carrying out terror attacks.

He was reportedly involved in modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20I Tri-series 2025 in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.pcb.com.pk

T20I Tri-series: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohd Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Gujarat CM urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani

Gujarat govt to procure paddy, millet, maize directly from farmers at MSP

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections