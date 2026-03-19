March 19, 2026 4:10 AM हिंदी

Demi Lovato opens up on her ‘intimidating’ experience of choosing wedding menu

Demi Lovato opens up on her ‘intimidating’ experience of choosing wedding menu

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has shared her wedding planning experience, and why one aspect in particular was "intimidating”.

While promoting the launch of her cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, the singer-songwriter spoke to influencer and author Eli Rallo about how her struggle with an eating disorder inspired her cookbook, and her recent nuptials, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I think it's reflective of where I'm at in my journey of recovery with disordered eating and my eating disorder”, she said of her decision to release her cookbook. "It's taken me a long time. My first time going into treatment for an eating disorder was when I was 18. And it's taken me a long time to get here, to get comfortable around food, to step into the kitchen”.

“Sometimes it can be a long process for people. And I'm one of those people, but I'm so proud of the journey that I'm on and I'm excited. I'm excited to share that and to share these recipes that we've created”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Demi Lovato, 33, tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, last summer in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on May 25. The ‘Heart Attack’ singer explained to Rallo that choosing the cuisine for their nuptials was "intimidating" but that her husband supported her every step of the way.

"We were particular with what we had on the menu when we did a testing, so the caterer came to my house and cooked, I think it was 18 different foods”, Lovato said. "And that was intimidating, but I got through it with the support of my loving husband and we ended up deciding on a few dishes and yeah, we were particular about what we had at the wedding. We wanted foods that we loved”.

She shared that her big day was a blast.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Demi Lovato opens up on her ‘intimidating’ experience of choosing wedding menu

Demi Lovato opens up on her ‘intimidating’ experience of choosing wedding menu

Kim Kardashian has dramatic tumble into bush wearing towering heels

Kim Kardashian has dramatic tumble into bush wearing towering heels

For Michelle Pfeiffer, heartbreak is a priority reset

For Michelle Pfeiffer, heartbreak is a priority reset

Several factors make Bhabanipur a key battleground in Bengal polls

Several factors make Bhabanipur a key battleground in Bengal polls

Iran seeks Russia, China intel help: CIA chief​ (Photo: @DCIARatcliffe/X)

Iran seeks Russia, China intel help: CIA chief​

UN Chief calls for probe in Pakistan airstrike on Afghan hospital (Photo: IANS)

UN Chief calls for probe in Pakistan airstrike on Afghan hospital

Chanmari FC face Shillong Lajong, Sreenidi Deccan eye top spot in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 in matches to be played at Aizawl and Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Chanmari FC face Shillong Lajong, Sreenidi Deccan eye top spot

Rain delays start of Miami Open, key stop for Alcaraz, Sinner in battle for World No.1

Rain delays start of Miami Open, key stop for Alcaraz, Sinner in battle for World No.1

Football: Borussia Dortmund show interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Man United

Football: Borussia Dortmund show interest in re-signing Jadon Sancho from Man United

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag unveils new jersey for upcoming season (Image Credit: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram)

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag unveils new jersey for upcoming season