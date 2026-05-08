UP minister Narendra Kashyap participates in Census 2027 self-enumeration campaign

Lucknow, May 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for Census 2027 with a strong focus on transparency, technology-driven data collection, and public participation, an official press statement said on Friday.

As part of the initiative, Narendra Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment, on Friday completed his self-enumeration process at his official residence.

The development marked his participation in the state's newly launched digital census campaign.

The move comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated the first phase of Census 2027 in the state on Thursday.

Under the self-enumeration initiative, citizens will be able to submit personal and family details online through the census portal, allowing residents to participate directly in the nationwide exercise.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appealed to people across the state to actively participate and support the successful implementation of the process.

According to officials, the new digital mechanism is aimed at accelerating data collection while ensuring greater accuracy and minimising errors.

The state government has also assured citizens that all standards related to data security and confidentiality will be strictly followed during the self-enumeration phase.

The self-enumeration process will continue for 15 days, after which formal house-listing operations will begin from May 22, officials said.

To ensure maximum participation, the state government has planned to launch an extensive awareness campaign from the state level down to districts and villages.

Instructions have also been issued for the establishment of help desks and assistance centres to support citizens during the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Narendra Kashyap directed officials and employees to ensure effective implementation of the programme in accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also urged them to encourage greater public participation in the campaign.

The Minister said Census 2027 would give a new direction to the self-enumeration process and that the data collected through the exercise would play an important role in planning and implementing development-oriented welfare schemes in the state.

--IANS

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