UP Minister backs CM Yogi’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi, says Congress leader ‘puts India in dock’

Lucknow, Aug 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday backed Yogi Adityanath's remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Chief Minister correctly objected to the Congress leader's criticism of India.

Reacting to CM Yogi's statement, Rajbhar said, "The Chief Minister has said it correctly. Rahul Gandhi's statements come in two ways. On the one hand, when he stays in India, he puts India itself in the dock, and on the other hand, when he wins elections through the Election Commission, he puts the Election Commission itself in the dock..."

Rajbhar's remarks came in response to the Chief Minister's criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his statements concerning Uttar Pradesh, the country and the Indian Army.

Addressing a gathering during a commemorative ceremony marking the 222nd birth anniversary of Avadh Kesari Rana Beni Madhav Baksh Singh, an icon of the First War of Independence of 1857, CM Yogi had criticised the Congress leader for allegedly making statements against Uttar Pradesh and India while travelling outside the state and the country.

“Rahul Gandhi goes outside Uttar Pradesh and defames and insults the State and goes outside India to insult the country. The Indian Army fights enemies on the borders, while Rahul Gandhi asks soldiers for proof. His party, Congress, has questioned the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” said CM Yogi.

Rajbhar also reacted to a statement by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, launching a sharp attack on the opposition party and its political preparations.

"The Samajwadi Party should stop making preparations in this lifetime and talk about the next. Where is the fight in this lifetime? ... There is no meaning to their statement," Rajbhar said.

His comments come amid continued political sparring among ruling party leaders and opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, with issues relating to Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission and electoral politics emerging as key points of contention.

The statements come at a time when political parties in the state are increasingly sharpening their rhetoric ahead of future electoral contests.

--IANS

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