June 14, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

UP CM holds Janata darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens to grievances of 200 people

UP CM holds Janata darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens to grievances of 200 people

Gorakhpur, June 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday, which saw participation of more than 200 people from different districts of the state, to share their grievances.

The Chief Minister heard each person individually and directed officials to take appropriate action for resolving their issues.

The Chief Minister assured the people that the government stands with the needy person and will ensure resolution of all grievances.

CM Yogi directed the administrative and police officials to resolve all issues within stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister, taking a firm stand on complaints related to police and revenue matters, instructed the District Magistrate to maintain zero-tolerance in settling matters. He said that laxity or negligence at any level will not be tolerated and directed officials to ensure that victims receive justice within time frame.

People who sought financial assistance for medical treatment were given assurances of adequate government support. The Chief Minister said they should leave the concern of treatment expenses to government.

CM Yogi said that Ayushman Cards will be made available to the eligible people, and financial help will also be provided through the discretionary fund.

During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also followed his traditional routine. After seeking blessings of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath and his late Guru Mahant Avaidyanath Ji, he performed Gauseva (cow service) at the temple cowshed. He fed jaggery and rotis to the cows and expressed affection towards them.

Later, while visiting the temple premises, he met and interacted with children about their studies and distributed chocolates.

The Chief Minister also gave chocolates to children and showered his blessings.

--IANS

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