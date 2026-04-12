UP model treatment needed in Bengal to end Trinamool's hooliganism, mafia raj: CM Yogi

Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over its appeasement politics and added that a "UP-model treatment" is required in West Bengal to put an end to Trinamool Congress' hooliganism and mafia raj.

Addressing an election rally in Sonamukhi of Bankura district, CM Yogi said once the BJP forms a government in West Bengal after the Assembly polls, the new government would provide a solution to stop violence.

"Anarchy and hooliganism are going on in Bengal. Trinamool's goons and mafia raj are rampant here. At one time, there used to be riots on every festival and occasion in Uttar Pradesh and goons and mafia used to run the government. After the BJP government came, there is no longer appeasement politics or mafia raj. Now there is satisfaction. All the mafias in UP have gone on a journey to hell. Everything is fine in UP. There is no mafia, no goon. Now every citizen is safe there. The UP model treatment is required in Bengal as well to stop TMC's atrocities and mafia raj. The BJP has the remedy for goons," said Adityanath.

The UP Chief Minister questioned the silence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the killing of a Hindu in Bangladesh. Targeting Banerjee over her alleged appeasement politics, CM Yogi said, "Vote traders want to change the demography of Bengal. A few months ago, a Dalit Hindu was brutally murdered in Bangladesh. We protested against this, but Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi remained silent. She was afraid; she feared that if she spoke out, she might lose her Muslim votes. I have come to appeal to all of you not to allow the Congress, the Left, and the TMC to play havoc with the future of our future generations."

He further said that these people create obstacles during Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations in Bengal. "We cannot tolerate this anymore; we will not tolerate it at all. This is the right time for all of us to work together and restore Bengal to its former glory," he said.

The UP Chief Minister claimed that change will definitely come to Bengal. "West Bengal has now embarked on a new path of change. It is sad to see the plight of Bengal today. Bengal is the land of Swami Vivekananda. Today, Bengal has been pushed into poverty first by the Congress, then by the Leftists, and now, for the last 15 years, by the TMC," he added.

--IANS

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