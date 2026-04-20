April 21, 2026 1:46 AM हिंदी

Congress MP to file PIL against OTT series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Congress MP to file PIL against OTT series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The upcoming docu-series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ has attracted the ire of the Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday, Amrinder took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he expressed his displeasure and disappointment in equal proportions after the trailer of the docu-series was unveiled.

He wrote, “I lost my friend Sidhu Moosewala to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. His death was a loss for each and every Punjabi, for millions of his fans around the world. And today ZEE5 wants to give that same gangster a docuseries called ‘Lawrence of Punjab’? Not just Sidhu. Hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives to this network of crime”.

He further mentioned, “Countless families are still grieving. Still bleeding. This TV Series is not content. This is a slap on every one of us. Bhagat Singh is Punjab’s identity. Our soldiers are Punjab’s identity. Our farmers are Punjab’s identity. NOT a gangster. NEVER a gangster! I am filing a PIL. This series must be banned. Enough is enough. #BanLawrenceOfPunjab #ZEE5 #LawrenceOfPunjab”.

Lawrence Bishnoi is India’s most dreaded gangster currently. He operates his network from the Sabarmati Central Jail. He has been involved in many high-profile assassinations including the 2022 murder of Punjabi sensation Sidhu Moose Wala. Moose Wala was shot in broad daylight by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Goldy Brar was the key conspirator, and also claimed responsibility for the attack.

He was gunned down while driving his SUV in Mansa district of Punjab. Punjab has always suffered with many issues of which drug abuse by the youth and the killing of its pop icons are the top problem areas.

Lawrence Bishnoi has also constantly issued threats to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan owing to his involvement in the black buck poaching case. Salman Khan has received state protection with his security getting beefed up.

--IANS

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